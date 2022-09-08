Customer.io Launches New Messaging Channel: Mobile and Web In-App Messages

/EIN News/ --

Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Customer.io, a leading Customer Engagement Platform, announced its new messaging channel: in-app messages. The announcement follows last month’s acquisition of Gist, an in-app messaging platform, which accelerated the company’s mobile and web in-app messaging capabilities. Customers using the platform can combine all their communications in one place, creating a more seamless experience.

“Companies pick Customer.io to have a single place where they manage all of the messages sent from their business to their audience. By acquiring Gist, we were able to increase the value of our offering and bring customers a new channel: in-app messaging for web and mobile.” – Colin Nederkoorn, CEO

In-app messages allow businesses to communicate with their customers where they are most engaged: inside their app. This release combines in-app messages with email, push, and SMS to drive results. Customer.io’s metrics and analysis capabilities provide clear visibility into how in-app messaging performs compared to other channels. Marketers can now create and manage a streamlined campaign workflow from start to finish with no unnecessary steps.

“Customer.io has a level of versatility I haven’t seen in any other messaging platform. We’re really excited to start sending in-app messages for surveys, account reminders, and much more.” – Matt Hayes, Email Marketing Manager, Rushordertees.com

For more information about in-app messages, please read the company’s blog post.

About Customer.io:

Customer.io is a leading Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers who want more control and flexibility to craft and send data-driven emails, push notifications, SMS, and in-app messages. Customer.io has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and named one of 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces. With 195 employees and growing, Customer.io is a globally distributed team with people in 33 countries and headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

