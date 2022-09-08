Submit Release
Richard Elliot & Rick Braun will headline The Family Health Centers of Georgia's Signature Event

Sounds of Good Medicine 2022

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Health Centers of Georgia welcomes Richard Elliot and Rick Braun to the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre for its Annual Sounds of Good Medicine Community Health Awareness and Fundraiser Event.  Additional artists include Pieces of a Dream, Lindsey Webster, Adam Hawley, and MC Lightfoot as host.  The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Support from partners like Toyota, as the Title Sponsor, the Georgia Primary Care Association, CohnReznick, Peach State Health Plan, and ACE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS allows The Family Health Centers of Georgia to continue its 47 year history of providing quality healthcare services regardless of patient's ability to pay or health insurance status.  It takes a team of dedicated healthcare professionals to provide patient care to more than 17,000 patients annually, generating more than 52,000 patient visits. The Family Health Centers of Georgia provided 23,384 free COVID-19 vaccinations and tests in 2021.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre at 770-819-7765.

About The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (FHCGA)

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. is a 501c (3), not-for-profit, federally qualified health center.  FHCGA’s mission is to provide comprehensive, high quality, patient-centered healthcare to the communities we serve.  FHCGA currently operates nine service sites, including two mobile medical and dental units, in Georgia’s Cobb, Clayton, Douglas, and Fulton Counties.  The Family Health Centers of Georgia serves as the administrator of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Population Affairs Title X program for the state of Georgia.


M. G. Bledsoe
The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.
404-617-4095
mbledsoe@fhcga.org

