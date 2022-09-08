“Tastes Like Victory” — Six Star Pro Nutrition® Introduces New Brand Identity, 2022-23 Key Initiatives

T.J. Watt, Weston McKennie, NIL & High School Partnerships To Amplify Six Star Pro Nutrition Brand With Consumers Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T.J. Watt’s professional football home will have a new name this season. His sports nutrition of choice (Six Star Pro Nutrition®) will have a new look as well.

With professional football, soccer’s biggest event and the 2022-23 college and high school sports year about to kick-off, Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com) has introduced a new logo, brand identity, packaging, a new tagline in “Tastes Like Victory” and key initiatives that will carry the brand on-shelf, online and through experiential marketing efforts over the next 12 months.

“Over the last several years, Six Star Pro Nutrition has become “The Athlete’s Choice” in sports nutrition for those at all levels of sport, including those at the professional, collegiate and high school level,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International, the makers of the Six Star Pro Nutrition brand. “From signing the first student athlete in the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) space, to our efforts in amplifying the 50th anniversary of Title IX, to working with key ambassadors on community and mental health objectives, like T.J. Watt’s social media cleanse last December, Six Star Pro Nutrition has showcased a unique ability to innovate through athletics and “Tastes Like Victory” is the next iteration in that process.”

As part of its rebranding process, Six Star Pro Nutrition worked with Portland, Oregon based creative agency Öpinionated to cultivate the new look, logos, packaging, text and a brand campaign featuring a new anthem video that introduces the “Tastes Like Victory” motto that will appear digitally, socially, through OTT and TV advertising. The brand is also introducing a new hero spot (here) with Watt, Pro Football’s Defensive Player of the Year on those platforms, including an ESPN® ad buy that was produced by California-based Blitz Creative.

At the heart of the brand campaign are athletes—specifically young athletes who aspire to great potential. Across a multitude of sports, Six Star Pro Nutrition plays a unique role for the athlete: it serves as the catalyst that transforms mental motivation into physical performance. This idea is brought to life in the 30-second anthem, “Tastes Like Victory,” which also serves as the new aptly named tagline for the brand. Directed by Jackson Tisi, the film was fully shot underwater in a Los Angeles studio. Additional short films showcase athletes in soccer, football, volleyball, baseball and basketball.

“This campaign was a series of happy creative firsts: it was the first collaboration between the Iovate and Öpinionated camps. And it was the first time any of us (agency, client, production company) had ever attempted something as crazy as an underwater basketball shoot, and we loved the results," said Cameron Soane, Opinionated Associate Creative Director.

Throughout its history, Six Star Pro Nutrition has worked with athletes to amplify its brand and will continue to do so as a means of giving back to consumers. Fans will have the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid trip to watch Watt play at home against Tampa Bay in October, a trip to College Basketball’s championship in either Houston (Men’s) or Dallas (Women’s) and autographed jerseys from Watt, and U.S. Soccer stars Weston McKennie and Kristie Mewis.

Six Star Pro Nutrition will also host a USA viewing party in the Boston area at Banners Kitchen & Tap, featuring Mewis, on November 21 as Weston McKennie and the U.S. play Wales in Qatar. This event is open to the general public and event-specific details will follow.

When it comes to student athletes, Six Star Pro Nutrition has set the tone, becoming the first brand to sign student athletes to Name, Image and Likeness agreements in July 2021 when it inked Hanna and Haley Cavinder, a pair of college basketball players, to represent the brand. The 2021-2022 Six Star NIL team included Rachel Heck (golf) and Tina Graudina (beach volleyball), both of whom won Division I team championships in their respective sports, and Isaiah Mobley, who was selected by Cleveland in June’s Pro Basketball Draft. In August, Six Star Pro Nutrition worked with members of the University of Alabama football team, encouraging them to take social media detoxes while #BamaRush raged through campus.

Six Star Pro Nutrition has also announced partnerships with Mason High School (Ohio), Carroll High School (Texas), Bentonville High School (Arkansas), Bentonville West High School (Arkansas), Sierra Canyon School (California) and McKeesport Area Senior High School (Pennsylvania) that will carry through the 2022-23 academic year and includes everything from signage and social, to sampling opportunities with student athletes.

Six Star Pro Nutrition provides athletes with advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders and pre-workouts. For more information on Six Star products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter®, Instagram® and TikTok® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

