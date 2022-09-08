The global oxygenators market is expected to show a positive growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the growing number of geriatric patients, unhealthy eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and tobacco and alcohol consumption all contribute to increased market demand. Furthermore, the global increase in COVID-19 cases has increased product demand in the market, as oxygenators were in high demand during the peak of the pandemic. Moreover, advancements in the medical oxygenator device, such as portability and flow rate customization, are expected to bolster the oxygenator market, contributing to the overall growth of the oxygenators market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oxygenators Market to Exhibit a Strong Growth at a CAGR of 7.45% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global oxygenators market is expected to show a positive growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the growing number of geriatric patients, unhealthy eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and tobacco and alcohol consumption all contribute to increased market demand. Furthermore, the global increase in COVID-19 cases has increased product demand in the market, as oxygenators were in high demand during the peak of the pandemic. Moreover, advancements in the medical oxygenator device, such as portability and flow rate customization, are expected to bolster the oxygenator market, contributing to the overall growth of the oxygenators market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

DelveInsight’s Oxygenators Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, oxygenators market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key oxygenators companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Oxygenators Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global oxygenators market during the forecast period.

Notable oxygenators companies such as Chalice Medical Ltd., EUROSETS, Getinge AB., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Kewei Medical, Terumo Europe NV, Braile Biomédica, XENIOS AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Gen World Medical Devices., MERA, Owgels, NIPRO Medical Corporation , and several others are currently operating in the oxygenators market.

, and several others are currently operating in the oxygenators market. In May 2021, Oxygen Plus (O+) , the pioneer and leader in portable canisters of recreational oxygen, announced that the company had completed the acquisition of California-based recreational oxygen company O2 Naked Air. The agreement corresponded to the growing trend for the nascent category.

, the pioneer and leader in portable canisters of recreational oxygen, announced that the company had completed the acquisition of California-based recreational oxygen company O2 Naked Air. The agreement corresponded to the growing trend for the nascent category. In August 2020, Terumo Cardiovascular , a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, and CytoSorbents Corporation, manufacturer of the CytoSorb® extracorporeal cytokine adsorber, announced a collaboration to sell CytoSorb to hospitals in ten U.S. COVID-19 hotspot exclusively. The product is useful for providing oxygen exchange in critically ill adults from COVID-19.

, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, and CytoSorbents Corporation, manufacturer of the CytoSorb® extracorporeal cytokine adsorber, announced a collaboration to sell CytoSorb to hospitals in ten U.S. COVID-19 hotspot exclusively. The product is useful for providing oxygen exchange in critically ill adults from COVID-19. In January 2019, Terumo Cardiovascular Group, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, announced the launch of its smallest full-size adult oxygenator, the Capiox® NX19 Oxygenator with UltraPrime™ Technology.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the oxygenators market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Oxygenators Market Report

Oxygenators

An oxygenator is a medical device that can exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide in a human patient's blood during surgical procedures that may require the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ, or a large blood vessel.

These devices aid in treating heart-related disorders, primarily cardiovascular, respiratory, and pulmonary. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. As a result, oxygenators are an effective source of support treatment of these diseases.





Oxygenators Market Insights

North America is expected to account for a significant revenue share of the global oxygenators market among all regions. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, hypoxia, and others, the increasing prevalence of geriatric and bedridden patients, increased air pollution, and smoking are some key factors expected to aid in the growth of the oxygenators market in the North America. Furthermore, the increasing spread of coronavirus has skyrocketed demand for the device, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Furthermore, various regional organizations are working to raise awareness about the disease's symptoms, early diagnosis, treatment, and management. This government activity may increase market demand for disease management devices such as oxygenators, thereby promoting oxygenator market growth in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the oxygenators market, get a snapshot of the Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

Oxygenators Market Dynamics

The oxygenators market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The rising prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular disorders worldwide due to factors such as high-calorie intake, high sugar intake, sedentary lifestyle, increased intake of processed and packaged foods, and others are expected to drive the oxygenator market. Furthermore, the growing number of geriatric patients who are predisposed to chronic diseases drives the growth of the oxygenators market.

However, the high cost of the device and treatment and the stringent regulatory process for device approval may pose a barrier to the oxygenator's market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the widespread use of oxygenators in the market. People with COVID-19 are more likely to develop pneumonia and hypoxemia, which are major mortality predictors. People with these complications were advised to get enough oxygen. This supply can be provided by oxygenators, which increased the demand for oxygenators during the pandemic. Furthermore, people suffering from severe viral infections require oxygen from external sources such as oxygenators. Moreover, the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the post-pandemic economic landscape resulted in the resumption of regular healthcare services, which will maintain a steady demand for these products in the market. As a result, the oxygenators market is affected positively.

Scope of the Oxygenators Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Bubble Oxygenator and Membrane Oxygenator

Bubble Oxygenator and Membrane Oxygenator Market Segmentation By Application: Respiratory, Cardiac, and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

Respiratory, Cardiac, and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Oxygenators Companies: Chalice Medical Ltd., EUROSETS, Getinge AB., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Kewei Medical, Terumo Europe NV, Braile Biomédica, XENIOS AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Gen World Medical Devices., MERA, Owgels, NIPRO Medical Corporation, among others

Chalice Medical Ltd., EUROSETS, Getinge AB., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Kewei Medical, Terumo Europe NV, Braile Biomédica, XENIOS AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Gen World Medical Devices., MERA, Owgels, NIPRO Medical Corporation, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The oxygenators market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% to reach USD 329.67 million by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the oxygen therapy market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Oxygenators Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Oxygenators Market 7 Oxygenators Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Oxygenators Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the oxygenators market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Medical Oxygen Market

Related Reports

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment companies including HearMec Corporation, Hyperbaric Modular Systems Inc, IHC Hytech, among others.

Oxygen Concentrators Market

Oxygen Concentrators Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen concentrators companies, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., O2 CONCEPTS®, LLC, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, among others.

Oxygen Conservers Market

Oxygen Conservers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen conservers companies, including Inogen Inc., GCE Group, Precision Medical, Inc., among others.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen therapy equipment companies, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, among others.

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment companies, including Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries, Inc., OxyHealth, LLC, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Sialidosis Market | Filgrastim Biosimilar Insight | Pain Management Devices Market | Primoridal Dwarfism Market | Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market | Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market | Cystinuria Market | Deep Vein Thrombosis Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Gene and Cell Therapies in Rare Disorder Market | Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) Market | Pain Management Devices Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Ischemic Stroke Market | Paget's Disease Market | Resorbable Vascular Scaffold Market | Rosai-Dorfman disease (RDD) Market | Salivary Gland Infection Market | Sandhoff Disease Market | Scedosporium Infection Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Vascular Graft Devices Market | Vascular Stents Market | Vein Illumination Devices Market | Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Market | Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market | Cystinuria Market Market | Myopia Treatment Devices Market | Urology Ultrasounds Devices Market | Sly Syndrome Market | Human Papillomavirus-Positive Oropharyngeal | Cancer Market | Tuberculosis Market | Plasmodium Vivax Malaria Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline | Facial Lines Market | Rosacea Market | Polycystic Kidney Disease Market | Oropharyngeal Cancer Market | NPC Market | Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

Latest Healthcare Blogs

Promising Therapies in the ARDS Market

Rising Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Prevalence

ARDS Market Outlook

Factors Contributing to COPD Prevalence

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices