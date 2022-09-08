Submit Release
WV WIC Invites Community to Roll & Read Event

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, is partnering with the Parents as Teachers Association for a Roll & Read event at the West Virginia State Capitol campus from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Roll & Read welcomes families with children age five and under to bring strollers, bikes, tricycles, and scooters to roll around on the Capitol grounds, where there will be several stations with book-related activities. At 1:30 p.m., Dave Resiman, author of the children’s book, “Cows Can’t Jump,” will kick off the event. Participation is free and all families will receive a free copy of the book. 

The Parents as Teachers Association is an evidence-based home visiting model that fosters strong communities, thriving families, and healthy children that are safe and ready to learn by matching parents and caregivers with home-visiting professionals that can aid in a child’s earliest years of life, from prenatal through kindergarten. 

The West Virginia WIC Program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, improves the health outcomes of women, infants, and children in West Virginia by providing nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, health monitoring and access to nutritious foods.

For more information about services offered by West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

WV WIC Invites Community to Roll & Read Event

