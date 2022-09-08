Introducing Split-Flap TV: The Product that Reimagines the Classic Display Board
The platform offers real-time capabilities with static texts, messages, news, and local weather conditions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developer of the Split-Flap TV, PresentationPoint, is pleased to announce the exciting relaunch of the world’s most famous classic display board.
Since 1998, PresentationPoint has been a dynamic force in the global Information Systems market with its tools being utilised in numerous organizations, such as airports, schools, companies, government agencies, city halls, police stations, exhibition halls, banks, and many more. Typically, clients use PresentationPoint’s products for digital signage, live updating, automated reporting, digital menu boards, manufacturing KPI monitoring, dashboarding, data-driven presentations, waiting room queue management, and other tasks.
In the company’s latest news, PresentationPoint is excited to announce the official launch of its brand-new, yet nostalgic, product, the Split-Flap TV. According to the company, the Split-Flap TV board can display a series of messages with opening hours, product info, running promotions, stock quotes, flight/train info, social media pages, pricelists, and motivational quotes, just to name a few. The Split-Flap TV is affordable, easy to maintain, and simple to install – all with just a standard Smart TV – and can be scheduled remotely via a phone or computer.
“Fifty years ago, the mechanical information board was born,” says spokesperson for the company, Kurt Dupont. “Nowadays, while everyone is using full digital information boards, we’ve developed the Split-Flap TV, an affordable split flap simulation for companies and brands who want to be retro and nostalgic by using these boards – complete with their typical clicking sounds when they update.”
The Split-Flap TV app gives businesses complete control over how they want their display to look and includes features such as:
• Variable rows and columns
• Multiple pages
• Flexible duration
• Multiple colors
• Easy scheduling
• Clicking sounds
• Clock and date
• News and weather
• And much more
“With your messages rotating on an endless loop, much like a PowerPoint slideshow, all you need to do then is sit back and let the magic happen,” Dupont states. “Contact us today to find out how you can get your very own Slip-Flap TV!”
For more information about the Split-Flap TV, to order, or to become a reseller, please visit https://splitflaptv.com/.
About Split-Flap TV
Split-Flap TV is part of PresentationPoint, a Belgian company founded in 1998. Initially, PresentationPoint specialized in information systems for airports, however, the functionality and convenience of its products soon resulted in the company gaining a much wider audience, with the company’s client list now including NASA, Nestle, Philips, the US Air Force, SpaceX, Hewlett Packard, Bayer, Siemens, IBM, Daimler Chrysler, DHL, Airbus, Coca-Cola, and eBay.
PresentationPoint has launched Split-Flap TV in a bid to bring the power and beauty of the traditional split-flap display to a wider audience. By offering the format as a digital display board accompanied by a simple-to-use app, the benefits of split-flap messaging can be enjoyed by any number of businesses.
Kurt Dupont
Split-Flap TV
info@splitflaptv.com