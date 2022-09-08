OP360 Wins Big at 2022 CMO Asia Excellence Awards
We are honored and proud to stand alongside organizations that make impactful contributions to their industries and the people they serve.”CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) has won the BPO Organization of the Year and Best Social Media Marketing Campaign at this year’s CMO Asia Excellence Awards, recently held in Pan Pacific Singapore.
The BPO Organization of the Year award recognizes OP360's excellent outsourcing practice and exemplary commitment to its clients, employees, and communities, underlined by its diverse & inclusive culture.
The Best Social Media Marketing Campaign award validates the company's multimedia content strategy to establish its brand presence while supporting internal and external communication priorities.
“These achievements are as much for our employees as they are for the company. We are a reliable industry partner because of their contributions and dedication through the years,” said Pearl Sy, OP360 Head of Communications and Marketing.
The CMO Asia Excellence Awards is a premier business award program that recognizes the best brands and industry professionals for excellence in categories like branding and marketing, IT, and IoT. OP360’s award-winning entries detailed practices that reflect a culture centered on corporate values and people-first commitment.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. As a fast-growing BPO, we provide full-service solutions to clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
