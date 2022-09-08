Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $447.9 Billion by 2027

Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market

Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market by Equipment Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The post COVID-19 world by strengthening their supply chains and logistics to cater to additional demands arising from the home fitness equipment.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market, 2021–2027,” The Europe e-commerce home fitness products market size was valued at $256.1 million in 2019, and is projected reach $447.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027

Leading players in the industry provides versatile product offerings according to the user needs, These includes products ranging from kettle bell weight sets, dumbbells, stationary bikes, elliptical, treadmills, inclined benches, etc. These all equipment’s are mainly categorized under strength training equipment and cardiovascular training equipment. Rise in popularity of the e-commerce platforms is expected to play an exceptional role in the development of the home fitness equipment market. Moreover, companies are focusing on development of advanced and compact home-based products that will help consumer to stay fit at home.

The usage of fitness equipment at home for exercises is rising at a notable rate in European countries. This is attributed to increase in health awareness and busy lifestyle, which boost the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market demand.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6944

In addition, home fitness equipment save expenses of gym memberships and ensure balance between fitness and convenience for all family members. Treadmills, free weights, and stationary cycles are most commonly used home fitness equipment. Cardio exercise equipment are preferred for home usage over strength training machines. The trend of using in-home fitness equipment is significant in developed countries as compared to developing countries.

Increase in inclination of millennial and Z generation toward personal health has launched variants in the home fitness equipment. Expensive gym membership and big-budget certified personal trainers create hindrance in achieving the required fitness goal. Therefore, the availability of various home fitness equipment has presented an opportunity for creating and experiencing effective home work out. The convenient availability and deliveries of extensive exercising equipment and other heavy workout fitness aids through the e-commerce platform have created lucrative opportunities in Europe e-commerce home fitness products industry.

Furthermore, launch of an all-in-one suspension training systems, workout stations, multifunctional home gym station, indoor cycling bike, and other home fitness machine provides multiple features at an affordable cost for maintaining fitness at home, has augmented the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market growth.

The Europe e-commerce home fitness products market is segmented by equipment type into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is further fragmented into treadmills, stationary bikes & elliptical, and others, whereas the strength training equipment segment is further categorized into free weights and others. Country wise, the Europe market is analyzed across Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6944

Some of the leading players profiled in the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market analysis include Johnson Fitness, Hansson International GmbH, Mst GmbH, Ise GmbH, Jordan Leisure Systems Ltd., Escape Ltd., Sport Tiedje, Hammer Sports, Sport Thieme, Horizon Fitness, Sporttec, Bad Company, and Do Yoursports.

Key Findings Of The Study:

○ By country, Germany dominated in terms of market share for the year 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of equipment type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment led in terms of Europe e-commerce home fitness products market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance in the upcoming years as well.

○ Depending on equipment, the strength training equipment segment accounted for 25.5% share of the Europe market in 2019, and is poised to grow at highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

○ Rest of Europe is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.8% during the Europe e-commerce home fitness products market forecast period.

Related Reports:

○ Workout Ropes Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ Coaching Cardio Equipment Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research