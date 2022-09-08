A Major Event is Scheduled to Take Place at the Oceanside Amphitheatre October 1st

Bring Your Family, Friends, and Neighbors! Everyone is Welcome!

Something incredible is happening at the Oceanside Amphitheatre on October 1st, 2022 for those who seek hope in the midst of chaos.

We are living in difficult times and our vision for Movement San Diego is to offer hope that can face all the challenges of life. The event is free and open to everyone and we really hope to see you.” — Mike Doyle, Director of Movement