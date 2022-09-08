A Major Event is Scheduled to Take Place at the Oceanside Amphitheatre October 1st
Something incredible is happening at the Oceanside Amphitheatre on October 1st, 2022 for those who seek hope in the midst of chaos.
We are living in difficult times and our vision for Movement San Diego is to offer hope that can face all the challenges of life. The event is free and open to everyone and we really hope to see you.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 30 local churches have come together to prepare a free live-in person crusade that begins at 4pm and ends at 10pm. Movement San Diego welcomes community members who find themselves in a situation where they want to reconnect with their spirituality. The evening will include live music from worship artists and messages from special guest speakers coming from all over the nation.
— Mike Doyle, Director of Movement
Movement San Diego is a non-denominational crusade with a mission to share the gospel and seek revival in San Diego. The venue holds up to 2,500 souls and is perfectly situated for an incredible evening for friends, families, and neighbors to congregate and celebrate the messages of hope that will be presented at the event.
Located just south of the Oceanside Pier, the venue sits outdoors. Just beyond the stage, while attendees are listening to comforting and encouraging words from local pastors, they will be exposed to stunning views of the ocean. The cool sea breeze will keep the community cool as they enjoy Christian-themed music performed by Josh Garrels, Evan Wickham, Circuit Riders, Jesus Culture, Chris Quilala, and Lindy Cofer.
The sunset just behind the pier will provide the perfect backdrop for this event. The bands who are scheduled to perform and the pastors who are scheduled to speak at this event will captivate the hearts of those who seek revival.
Attendees do not need to register for this event but they are encouraged to arrive early, as the venue is situated right on the beach. Parking can be found in Lot 24 on the corner of Meyers Street and Mission Avenue at the low cost of $5.00 for the entire day. Families can enjoy the play area on the beach, and amazing nearby restaurants, and of course families can stop by the famous Top Gun House located a short walk from the venue.
For more information about becoming a food vendor, speaker, or performer, please contact movementoutreachsd@gmail.com
For press inquiries, please contact Mike Doyle, Director of Movement
Cell: 760-809-1434
movementnyc@gmail.com
For donations to support the message and this event, please go to movementsd.com and click "Donate"
