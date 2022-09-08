CBI AlphaVerse Metaverse to Open on September 20, 2022

Metaverse Hub to Launch Private Alpha Test

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is announcing a private Alpha test for their blockchain-powered metaverse hub — AlphaVerse . This test, launching September 20, 2022, will be open to 500 invitees only and will focus on letting them explore the AlphaVerse hub, visiting the various connected Metaverses and unique Community Houses within the AlphaVerse.



CBI: Strategy and development of a connected and open metaverse

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is a French company that is developing a portfolio of blockchain products with a view to capitalizing on this technology, both directly and through partnerships.

CBI’s current focus is on the AlphaVerse, a digital world (metaverse) developed via blockchain technology. The AlphaVerse aims to offer richer and more varied experiences than those available in traditional video games. It aims to become *the* gateway to the worlds of metaverses, hence its name in reference to "Alpha" ("One" in Greek).

A platform built around interaction and sharing, the AlphaVerse features a central "Hub," which connects many worlds in the field of games and entertainment. Some universes are developed by CBI, others are created by CBI in association with partners, and others by third parties in order to be linked to AlphaVerse through the Hub. Current universes are focusing on music, digital arts, social good, and community building — and each connected metaverse allows users to enjoy games, social interaction, discovery, and philanthropy. Visitors and players will also be able to create, share, and market content inside AlphaVerse through NFTs and crypto-currencies, but also on various external blockchain platforms.

As part of AlphaVerse development, CBI is creating Crystal, the AlphaVerse cryptocurrency, with 600 million units having been created on the blockchain with the first private sales already completed.

Objectives of the Closed Alpha

With its first invite-only alpha test phase, AlphaVerse intends to present to its community, potential partners, and the press a bright and energetic universe whose graphics and artistic direction are eminently more advanced than other currently active metaverses.

This first phase will be an opportunity to demonstrate some of the functionalities and innovations that are core to the AlphaVerse. Two major innovations will be Community Houses and Billboards.

Community Houses are digital real estate represented as NFTs that allow a user to recreate a community within the metaverse. They include several floors and apartments that can be sold by the owner to their community. In addition, Community Houses also include display panels that will be controlled by the house’s owner(s) and on which images, videos, and websites can be presented.

Main features of AlphaVerse

• A Universe of Universes: The AlphaVerse combines many different universes, some developed by AlphaVerse and some by third parties. Players can seamlessly switch between universes using the same username and wallet. (See our initial list of universes below)

• A Content Sharing System: Thanks to the system of billboards inside and outside the buildings, users can post static or video content to promote their project, their brand, and their community.

• A Community World: The Hub and its affiliated universes are the building blocks of all communities. Users can meet up in their favorite places to chat, trade, discover, learn, and even participate in activities like concerts or movie screenings.

• A Gaming Platform: All universes affiliated with AlphaVerse include playful interactions or are built around play-to-earn and learn-to-earn concepts.

• Real-world Interactions: The metaverse should be a place for real-world interactions and applications. Whether it's opening a shop or supporting an NGO in the AlphaVerse, user actions inside the AlphaVerse have an impact outside of it.

• A System of NFTs: NFTs make it possible to record the ownership of a good on the blockchain. Within the metaverse this allows users to buy, rent or build a house in the Hub and choose to make it private or public. All real estate is NFT that can be sold on the AlphaVerse Marketplace.

…And more! AlphaVerse is an ever-evolving metaverse, so be sure to always come back for new features and content!

Development plans

For the 2022-2023 fiscal year and beyond, the goal is to continue to build the AlphaVerse to become one of the main players in the metaverse universe on a global level.

The current marketplace outside the AlphaVerse focuses on siloed metaverses that require special applications and have no connections to one another. In the AlphaVerse, the user can access multiple metaverses from a single location: the Hub.

• Hub: Alpha Test Opening: September 20, 2022

• MetaCoaster: A blockchain-powered rollercoaster park management game where one can play alone or take part in the global park building competition and win cryptos.

• Beat AlphaVerse: A universe dedicated to electronic music and charity. The home of famed DJ and music producer David Guetta and his 'United at Home' charity program in the Metaverse.

• HorYou AlphaVerse: The metaverse dedicated to social good, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. Built in partnership with the Horyou social network and the Horyou Foundation.

• Qtopia AlphaVerse: A social metaverse for the LGBTQ community and its allies providing an enhanced experience for people to connect with each other and the brands they trust. In Qtopia, users can participate in activities, events, and mini-games while giving back to charities important to the community.

• Artech AlphaVerse: Those nostalgic for digital works from the 90s will find their place in Artech — a metaverse entirely dedicated to digital art and artists, where CBI will create an entire digital art ecosystem with artists, galleries, events, and exhibitions through the use of NFTs and blockchain technology.

• Chi Modu AlphaVerse: This metaverse provides a virtual space dedicated to the life and work of legendary hip-hop photographer Chi Modu and will be a place where emerging artists can find inspiration and resources to pursue their dream while giving back to the community.

• Xave World: This universe immerses the user in an ever-expanding and evolving open virtual universe, where music fans will discover a new world filled with music, amazing shows, festivals, and events.

• Chain Games: Chain Games is a blockchain-integrated gaming network that allows for decentralized games of skill, and contests offering play-to-win and play-to-earn titles, enabling gamers to earn cryptocurrency for their efforts.

• Rave-Age: Rave-Age is dedicated to the rave and electronic music community, its history, key figures, and the latest industry news. Visitors to the Rave-age AlphaVerse will be able to watch videos, collect NFTs, and share experiences and content related to rave culture and electronic music. Users will be able to organize artistic events, such as festivals, concerts, and exhibitions around rave culture and the electronic music community.

• Apex Islands: This AlphaVerse is a metaverse-powered digital animal sanctuary where the public can purchase digital artwork (NFT) based on powerful animals, both living and extinct. Recently, Apex Predators sold 1,000 NFT animals and are planning a land sale to allow crypto enthusiasts to purchase locations in the Apex AlphaVerse to build virtual homes, sell NFTs, or create "packs" of buyers.

For more information about AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Telegram , and Instagram .

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

