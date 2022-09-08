Dickey’s inks Regional Agreement in Calgary, Alberta Canada

World’s largest barbecue concept signs agreement with local food and beverage professional

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey announced today that the world’s largest barbecue concept has signed a franchise agreement with owner operator Qumar Kayani, to bring the brand’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 2022! With this exciting addition, Dickey’s Barbecue continues to move Texas Style BBQ into the international cuisine category. Stay on the lookout for the grand opening this fall!

Qumar Kayani, is an experienced food and beverage expert who has spent many years in the restaurant industry in Calgary and Edmonton. With his previous experience in real estate, construction, restaurant build-out and operations, he brings a very solid foundation to the Dickey’s family and his community. Mr. Kayani stated, “The addition of Dickey’s into this environment will provide the community with some delicious, Texas flavor!” Their team is planning on opening eleven store locations within Calgary over the next ten years.

“We couldn’t be happier about this partnership with Qumar and his team.” said Jim Perkins, the Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support. “It’s always exciting to debut our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ in a new community, but it’s particularly exciting when our brand crosses borders. We look forward to introducing our tastes of Texas to many more Canadians across the country.”

Looking to enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue. on vacation? As the world’s largest barbecue franchise, Dickey’s now has over 550 locations in the United States and around the world. Find the Dickey’s BBQ menu in Pakistan, Canada, Japan, UAE, and more. No matter where you are, Dickey’s will bring the ‘cue to you!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

