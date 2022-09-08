Arthur Lawrence Expands Its Footprint To The UAE

Arthur Lawrence, the leading management and technology consulting firm, has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai, UAE.

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company first announced its intention of scaling the business and expanding its service offerings across the Middle East in January of this year. This new office is a testament to the strong collaborative relationships Arthur Lawrence has been building with some of the high-profile clients ever since. It is also an exciting news for top tech talent in the region.

“I am delighted with how Arthur Lawrence has grown from its humble beginnings; we now have 1200+ clients across the world, especially in North America”, says Ilyas Baig, Chairman, Arthur Lawrence. “It truly is an exciting time to be part of the organization with our expanding footprint and considering the exponential growth in the last five years,” he adds.

In terms of service delivery and operations, Arthur Lawrence will be following the same approach as it has in the North American market, which has enabled its partnership with several Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies.

Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner, Wajid Mirza shares: “We are equipped and geared to penetrate the technology consulting space in the UAE and are highly convinced that our combined competencies will enable us to consolidate our presence in this region as well, whilst gaining the trust of our stakeholders through our unique value proposition.”

The Middle East has once again seen a significant tech boom as the government prioritizes digital transformation initiatives and with emerging technologies taking center stage across both, public and private sectors. This accelerates the need for tech specialists exponentially.

With a tech talent inventory of over a million, Arthur Lawrence is well positioned to address this growing need.