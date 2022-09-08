Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,229 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Fox & Muse: Integrating Dating, Security, and Luxury

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of Tinder Swindler, it's a commonly-known fact that the dating space is saturated with the likes of fakes, scammers, catfish, and criminals. Fox & Muse, a new dating website founded in the startup mecca of Silicon Hills, is poised to change the dating game altogether by not only addressing common security concerns in the modern digital world but also integrating a phenomenal luxury loyalty program. 

Safety and accuracy are paramount objectives for the company. As a prerequisite, all romance seekers are required to self-verify themselves with a government ID, and all men must successfully complete a national criminal background check, all seamlessly and securely done through the website. After verification, singles are then able to subscribe on a month-to-month basis to match and message others on the site for dates, with no long-term subscription commitments.

Most impressively, the true brand differentiator for Fox & Muse is its loyalty program that leverages the reputation and status of its parent company, Tragic Kiss, known for its exquisite luxury lingerie made from the finest of European fabrics. Singles on the site earn points from their subscriptions and boosts, which can then be used towards free luxury lingerie. Men even have the ability to gift their earned points to women on the site. With this type of collaborative energy between these two companies, the stage is set for some fun singles events, sexy fashion shows, and amazing product and travel giveaways.

The key points of the new Fox & Muse dating website that aims to offer real connections, safe dating, and loyalty rewards include:

  • All profiles are ID-verified.
  • All men are criminally background-checked at the national level.
  • Loyalty program that allows subscribers to earn/gift points towards luxury lingerie.
  • For a limited time, all women receive a free lingerie gift for subscribing to Fox & Muse.
  • PROMO code 6LAUNCH90 to receive 90% off for the first six months ($0.50/mo).

"We're really trying to address the most flagrant security issues that all other dating sites refuse to acknowledge, as well as provide an amazing experience and benefit through our loyalty program," said Zia, founder and creative force behind Tragic Kiss and Fox & Muse. "Plus, who doesn't love luxury lingerie? We're just getting started at Fox & Muse. This will become an omnipresent lifestyle brand." 

Considering the benefits of the security measures and the luxury loyalty program, the monthly subscription on Fox & Muse is priced extremely competitively compared to other dating sites at just $5.00 per month. In the interest of building critical mass, the company is currently advertising promo code: 6LAUNCH90, providing 90% off of monthly subscriptions for six months, resulting in just $0.50/mo. For a limited time, women also receive a free lingerie gift upon subscribing. 

Anyone interested in dating on a more secure platform with luxury benefits can sign up at: FoxAndMuse.com.

###

For more information, contact: info@foxandmuse.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Register online to start dating a higher caliber today: FoxAndMuse.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Register online to start dating a higher caliber today: FoxAndMuse.com

Register online to start dating a higher caliber today: FoxAndMuse.com

You just read:

Introducing Fox & Muse: Integrating Dating, Security, and Luxury

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.