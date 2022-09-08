Professional Credit Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today that, following rigorous review, Professional Credit has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Healthcare Collections services.



Professional Credit offers its healthcare provider clients full transparency and 24/7 access to collection activity through its secure online portal, Client Tools, as well as recordings of all patient calls. The company also assures clients their patients are treated with care and respect. Professional Credit operates under the premise that today’s patients want to pay their bills and need flexible options, appropriate guidance and convenient self-service tools to help them manage their financial challenges. Through its mobile app, patient portal and highly trained staff, Professional Credit’s approach to financial engagement incorporates innovative technology, behavioral science and data analytics to resolve financial obligations while improving the patient experience.

“Patient satisfaction can drop up to 30 percent during the billing cycle,” said Professional Credit CFO & President Ginger Patmore. “Considering the impact of the patient experience on patient loyalty, the financial experience is increasingly important. With rapidly-changing expectations around the patient experience, and additional strain on healthcare providers to comply with myriad new regulatory requirements, Professional is proud to be a source of solutions and support at this stage of the revenue cycle. Professional's advanced technology solutions and robust compliance management system work in tandem to ensure clients enjoy above-average results, while protecting and their reputation in the eyes of their patients.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have Professional Credit renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 90,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About Professional Credit

Professional Credit makes the lives of providers and patients easier by incorporating innovative tools, behavioral science and data analytics to improve financial engagement and resolve financial obligations. With more than 89 years of experience, Professional Credit is an industry leader in accounts receivable management offering collection services that yield higher than expected results. Professional Credit’s mission is to positively transform the account receivable industry while improving the patient and provider experience through the application of cutting-edge technology and a focus on treating people with dignity and respect. With this at the core of our operating philosophy, we are uniquely positioned to provide a simpler and more positive financial experience for providers and their patients.

