Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,327 in the last 365 days.

MassDEP Penalizes New Balance Athletics for Air Quality Violations at its Former Manufacturing Facility in Boston 

BOSTON The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $60,000 penalty to New Balance Athletics, Inc. for violations of its air emissions permit at the company’s shoe manufacturing facility formerly located at 145 Newton Street in the City of Boston. The company facility was permitted by MassDEP with a 12-month rolling emissions limit of 9.5 tons of acetone. The company self-reported that their facility exceeded the acetone rolling emissions limit from February 2015 until February 2018.

In a consent order with MassDEP, the company is required to pay the $60,000 penalty. Since New Balance ceased manufacturing activities at the Newton Street facility in February 2021, no other corrective actions are required.

“Air quality permits set maximum emissions levels for acetone and other chemicals used in the manufacturing process and companies must take care to ensure that their emissions remain below those health-protective standards,” said Eric Worrall, director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “When those emission limits are exceeded, companies must address those violations and come back into compliance.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###

You just read:

MassDEP Penalizes New Balance Athletics for Air Quality Violations at its Former Manufacturing Facility in Boston 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.