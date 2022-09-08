MassDEP Penalizes New Balance Athletics for Air Quality Violations at its Former Manufacturing Facility in Boston 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $60,000 penalty to New Balance Athletics, Inc. for violations of its air emissions permit at the company’s shoe manufacturing facility formerly located at 145 Newton Street in the City of Boston. The company facility was permitted by MassDEP with a 12-month rolling emissions limit of 9.5 tons of acetone. The company self-reported that their facility exceeded the acetone rolling emissions limit from February 2015 until February 2018.

In a consent order with MassDEP, the company is required to pay the $60,000 penalty. Since New Balance ceased manufacturing activities at the Newton Street facility in February 2021, no other corrective actions are required.

“Air quality permits set maximum emissions levels for acetone and other chemicals used in the manufacturing process and companies must take care to ensure that their emissions remain below those health-protective standards,” said Eric Worrall, director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “When those emission limits are exceeded, companies must address those violations and come back into compliance.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###