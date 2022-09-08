Greek Yogurt Market Worth USD 13.14 Billion by 2030 at 7.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Greek Yogurt Market Size and Trends by Flavor (Unflavored, Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blends and others), Category (Organic and Conventional), Distribution channel (Store-Based (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others), Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Greek Yogurt Market Information by Flavor, Category, Distribution channel, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 13.14 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 7.56% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Greek yogurt is created by straining some of the liquid whey and lactose from normal yogurt. Greek yogurt has a high protein and calcium content, which promotes muscle growth by preventing muscle mass loss. Additionally, because it contains active probiotics, it aids in improving intestinal health. Additionally, it serves as a preservative to lengthen the items' shelf lives. The term "fermented dairy products" refers to it. It not only improves the flavor but also gives the sauces and dips the necessary consistency and texture.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2320

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 13.14 Billion CAGR 7.56% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Flavor, Category, Distribution channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Increasing Trend Of Adopting A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle Healthy Diet

Competitive Dynamics:

The major key players employ a variety of strategies to maintain their market share in the Greek yogurt market in the global market, including mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, setting up new joint ventures, forming partnerships, developing new production processes, creating new product lines, innovating with existing products, and many others to increase their customer base in the untapped Greek yogurt market worldwide. The most prominent major key players in the Greek yogurt market all across the globe are:

Sun Valley Dairy (US)

Erhmann AG (Germany)

Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Byrne Hallow Farm (US)

General Mills, Inc. (US)

FAGE USA Dairy Industry Inc. (US)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Danone S.A. (France)

Chobani LLC (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The demand for Greek yogurt is influenced by a number of factors on the international market. The global demand for Greek yogurt is driven by the rising trend of living a healthy, active lifestyle as more and more people become health conscious. Increasing desire for a healthy diet for weight loss demands Greek yogurt, raising the market demand. Additionally, the availability of flavors is a further advantage that fuels demand on the international market.

the increase in Greek yogurt demand worldwide. Since products made through the fermentation process are low-fat and non-fat and may be utilized to aid in weight loss, they present a number of expansion prospects in the global market over the course of the anticipated time. Greek yogurt can be consumed by those who are lactose intolerant since the fermentation process used to make it turns the lactose present in the yogurt into lactic acid. This offers the worldwide market significant potential opportunities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Greek Yogurt: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/greek-yoghurt-market-2320

Market Restraints

Even if the Greek yogurt business is expanding at an increasing rate, some issues are preventing it from expanding on the international scene. The primary issue facing the producers that restrains the expansion of the global market is the appropriate culture needed for the fermentation process of dairy products. Additionally, not everyone is motivated to make items last longer, which limits market expansion. Additionally, the worldwide market growth is constrained by growing governmental regulations on the fermentation process in different emerging nations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

A sizable portion of society has been impacted by the worldwide COVID 19 pandemic. Due to the global pandemic, the majority of individuals have lost their means of support. It has impacted various sectors' dynamics and growth. Due to the vaccine scarcity, everyone is worried about their immunity and practices social seclusion. However, the fact that the majority of production facilities throughout the world were locked down during the lockdown crisis has had an impact on sales. The network of the supply chain was also broken, which reduced the profit margin.

By correctly planning in accordance with the needs of the market, the Greek yogurt market is anticipated to recover from this global pandemic crisis by the end of the third quarter of the following year.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2320

Market Segmentation:

By Flavor

Greek yogurts made with berries are becoming more popular, which may be the cause of the demand for strawberry-flavored yogurt. One of the most popular yogurt flavors in the world is strawberry.

By Category

The organic segment is expected to evolve at a notable CAGR owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based segment is expected to retain its dominance over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American area holds the biggest market share in the global market as a result of higher market demand for low-fat and organic yogurt in this region. Furthermore, because individuals in the US, Mexico, and Canada are more health-conscious, their presence also increases demand.

The European region, where individuals have a strong preference for a healthy lifestyle, currently holds the second-largest market share globally. Furthermore, the demand for Greek yogurt in this region is driven by strict regulations imposed on health and fitness by governments of several European nations.

The Asia-Pacific region, which experiences the greatest development in a number of industries, currently holds the third-largest market share worldwide. The market demand in this area is driven by rising personal disposable income and changing tendencies toward health and fitness. Additionally, this region is home to populous nations like China and India, which help to fuel market demand. Additionally, the expansion of the market in this region is aided by rising consumer awareness of the products and their accessibility.

During the anticipated timeframe, growth rates are also seen in the Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African regions. Despite this, the infrastructure is lacking. But by incorporating Greek yogurt into their diets, people are altering their lifestyle to lead healthier lives. During the predicted time, it is also anticipated that these regions will have positive growth.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2320

Discover more research Reports on Food Industry, by Market Research Future:

Tonic Water Market Research Report Information: by Type (flavoured, non-flavoured), by Packaging Type (bottles, cans), by Distribution Channel (store based, non-store based), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) - Forecast Till 2030

Collagen peptide market research report: by source (animal-based, marine-based), applications (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW)–Forecast period from 2020 to 2030

Healthy Snacks Market Research Report by Product Type (Sweet and Savory), by Claim (Gluten-Free and Low-Fat), by Packaging (Jars and others) by Distribution Channel and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com