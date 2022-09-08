Ethylene Oxide Market: Top 10 Company Profiles and 2030 Development Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for heat-sensitive medical equipment is a key factor driving ethylene oxide market revenue growth

Ethylene Oxide Market Size – USD 31.09 Billion in 2021, Market Trends – Use of ethylene oxide in conjunction with gamma radiation for surface sterilization of biomaterials” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ethylene Oxide Market size reached USD 31.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of polyethylene terephthalate bottles and containers is a crucial factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Ethylene oxide is a versatile, flammable, chemical compound that has a wide range of applications across different end-users. One of the key applications of the chemical is in the production of ethylene glycol, which is extensively used as an automotive coolant, as well as a temperature maintaining fluid in various industries. Other derivatives of the chemical, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is majorly used for packaging of food and other materials, and production of plastic bottles and containers. Ethylene oxide is a pesticide and antimicrobial agent, approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which increases its adoption in the agricultural industry as a fumigant. Antimicrobial properties of the chemical have also made it a suitable sterilizing agent for medical equipment and heat-sensitive medical devices, which is expected to increase demand for ethylene oxide over the coming years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1199

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, China Petrochemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Shell plc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Linde plc, and Eastman Chemical Company

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyethylene terephthalate segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for plastic bottles and PET-based containers are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. PET is a versatile, lightweight, transparent plastic that can be molded into any shape according to the manufacturer with a variety of colors, which has increased its demand among different end-users, including the cosmetics and food and beverages industries. Carbonated soda drinks, fruit juices, and even packaged drinking water bottles are made using PET. Personal care items such as liquid soaps, shampoos, and body oils are packaged in PET-based bottles and containers. Statistics of the 2020 Plastics Europe report suggest that use of PET increased to around 4.14 million in 2020, which was about a 3.8% increase since the previous year.

The surgical equipment sterilization segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Ethylene oxide is an alkylating agent and damages the essential macromolecules (RNA, DNA, and proteins) of microorganisms, thereby killing them, which increases its adoption in the agricultural industry. The healthcare sector, especially hospitals and other medical centers are increasingly adopting ethylene oxide as a sterilizing agent due to its antimicrobial properties. Gas sterilization using the chemical is especially effective when the devices and equipment cannot be sanitized using thermal and steam alternatives.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1199

Ethylene oxide market in North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Rising number of communicable diseases, including cases of the Coronavirus disease and steady usage of the chemical in the agricultural industry in countries in the region are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market in North America. Statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO) report that around 86 million cases of the Coronavirus disease have been registered as of 4 July 2022, with around 1 million deaths in the U.S. Increasing prevalence of the disease has resulted in an exponential rise in use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical devices that require constant sterilization. Ethylene oxide has been adopted as a non-heating sterilization alternative for sanitizing PPEs and heat-sensitive medical devices.

On 17 November 2021, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation announced the completion of the first industrial application of crude oil steam-cracking technology in China. The technology produces ethylene, propylene, and other hydrocarbon products from crude oil, and is expected to greatly shorten the production process, reduce production costs, and significantly lower carbon emissions, and consequently energy consumption. It is estimated that one million tons of crude oil will yield about 500,000 tons of chemical products, including 400,000 tons of high-value products. The project is aimed at transforming the petrochemical industry of China, while contributing to the ‘dual carbon’ goal.

Emergen Research has segmented global ethylene oxide market on the basis of derivatives, application, end-use, and region:

Derivatives Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Ethylene Glycols

Monoethylene Glycol

Diethylene Glycol

Triethylene Glycol

Polyethylene Glycol

Ethoxylates

Glycol Ethers

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Ethanoamines

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Antifreeze Production

Detergents

Surgical Equipment Sterilization

Plastic Production

Medicines

Textiles

Disinfection and Pest Control

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Hospitals and Medical Centers

Textile Industry

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ethylene-oxide-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Request customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1199

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Liquid Fertilizers Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-fertilizers-market

Operating Room Management Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market

Topical Drug Delivery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/topical-drug-delivery-market

Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-systems-spending-market

Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-manufacturing-market

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-guided-regional-anesthesia-market