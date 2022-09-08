USD $1,901.97 Bn Growth in E-Commerce Logistics Market with a CAGR 23.5%, Says Allied Market Research

E-Commerce Logistics Industry

Booming e-commerce industry and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Key market players such as - DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc.

The global e-commerce logistics market size generated $235.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on service type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-commerce logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS). Moreover, the warehousing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to technological advancements implemented in warehouses.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics market. The exceptional digital infrastructure in the region and strong B2C sales have created a favorable environment for the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics market to sustain growth and improve productivity.

Based on operational area, the international segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because SMEs diversify exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. However, the domestic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. Domestic e-commerce unveils opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduces the price of purchases, and expands their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market as e-commerce logistics helped enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of the supply chain.

• Due to the implementation of the global lockdown, the manufacturing and transportation sectors have been severely impacted, which further disrupted the supply chain operations. This factor created a huge demand for e-commerce logistics.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

