HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION Launches New Website

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the exciting new developments in the motion control industry, HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION has recently gone live with a new North American website to assist visitors in finding what they need faster and easier than ever before. This comes in time to support the upcoming back-to-in-person IMTS show starting September 12 in Chicago where HEIDENHAIN will showcase precision measurement products for motion control applications in two booths, including introducing five brand new products developed to better support manufacturing in North America and beyond.

After long stretches in R&D, HEIDENHAIN has unveiled the completely redesigned website that includes new layouts, design and vastly expanded content. This new portal brings a unified voice to the HEIDENHAIN brand worldwide. The addition of content gives visitors the power to obtain relevant motion control component information at their fingertips quickly 24/7. A few website Menu highlights include:

HEIDENHAIN's new intuitive layout provides far more than general information about linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, CNC controls, Digital Shop Floor software solutions, touch probes, vision systems and other products. That's because the variant search function provides instant access to detailed information about every product, including brochures, mounting instructions, CAD data and key dimensions. There's even an option to go straight to the product search area. Industries and Applications : [ Link ] The products of HEIDENHAIN and its brands AMO, ETEL, IMT, LTN, NUMERIK JENA, RENCO and RSF are used in a vast variety of industries. Here, users can discover the right solutions for their area of application, from machine tools, electronics and robotics to elevators and motors.

Service and Support : [Link] Explore not only HEIDENHAIN's technical training courses but also its wide variety of services and support offerings. Contact its competent Service department for everything from product consulting and repairs to optimization support. This is also where visitors will find a media library with videos and download center with brochures, software and product documentation.

Be sure to explore that and more at www.heidenhain.us. Also, HEIDENHAIN’s five newest products at IMTS include the next level in CNC – the TNC7 and a series of monitoring systems for the Digital Shop Floor. From HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE family of brands, those newest products to debut at IMTS include the Bluetooth droPWR, “the Q” metrology DRO and a PCBA bridge connecting ACU-RITE and HEIDENHAIN controls on a single machine tool.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA. Website: www.heidenhain.us

Image available for download at: https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Mail_Signatur_Website-Relaunch_600x250px-high-res-copy.jpg

