Verizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, finding ways to improve safety, elevate the guest experience, and reduce costs are just a few of the things venue operators may have on their minds. Verizon Business’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access, an innovative facility and venue access control solution, can help solve for these needs.



Leveraging Wicket’s cloud environment, 5G Edge Accelerated Access is an opt-in solution that uses video analytics, facial authentication, and optional ticket scanning that is enabled by a mobile edge compute infrastructure. It authenticates the identity of a person via opt-in facial authentication for facility access and ticket redemption – all private and secured with end-to-end encryption.

“Verizon is the network America relies on and we pride ourselves on delivering innovative solutions that our customers want and need,” said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer of Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. “Accelerated Access is a game-changer for venue operators. Leveraging the high-speed, low-latency, and inherent security of Verizon 5G Edge, Accelerated Access provides a competitive advantage. Just like the game of football, for a business, every tool or solution in the playbook is crucial to building a winning organization and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Why 5G Edge Accelerated Access

Improve safety:

Access control: Enable contactless access, reduce misused credentials and manage employees.

Enable contactless access, reduce misused credentials and manage employees. VIP management: Receive alerts when VIPs enter and restrict access to sensitive areas.

Receive alerts when VIPs enter and restrict access to sensitive areas. Facial ticketing: Guests can opt into having their faces paired with their tickets to help to reduce lines and congestion.



Elevate the guest experience:

Streamline entry: Lower entry times and reduced congestion for guests.

Lower entry times and reduced congestion for guests. Improve experience: Allow guests to enjoy facility and venue amenities for longer periods of time.

Control costs:

Automation and reduced lines: Automate check-ins while reducing wait times.



The launch of Verizon’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access solution is part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology partner ecosystem, and a set of 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Examples include autonomous or cashierless retail, Accelerated Access, and Crowd Analytics as a Service.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

