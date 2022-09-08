Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Guilford, CT Schools by Parents Opposing Critical Race Theory

Lawsuit funded by We The Patriots USA, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- GUILFORD, Conn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut late yesterday afternoon on behalf of three parents and their children, who are suing the Guilford, Connecticut Board of Education and certain administrators and teachers, for discrimination and other harm they say their children suffered after the parents opposed the implementation of critical race theory (CRT) in the school district's curriculum. The lawsuit is being funded by the nonprofit We The Patriots USA, Inc., which is still raising funds for this lawsuit and similar litigation through its CRT litigation fundraiser.

The 27-page complaint alleges that Plaintiff Danielle Scarpellino's son was sexually assaulted at school on December 16, 2021, as part of a continued campaign of harassment he endured in retaliation for his mother's vocal opposition to CRT in the schools. The complaint further alleges that school administrators initially failed to report the incident to law enforcement or the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, as required by law, and that when they finally did (at the urging of Ms. Scarpellino), they downplayed the assault as a "mere school prank."

The complaint alleges retaliation, compelled speech, and religious discrimination in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as well as a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, common law negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney's fees.

Attorney Brian Festa, Vice-President and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, issued the following statement late Wednesday: "It is almost unimaginable that in 21st century America parents and their children could be so viciously attacked, both verbally and physically, simply for expressing an opinion that is unpopular, or contrary to the prevailing viewpoint of their school administration. But the First Amendment was ratified precisely to protect that sort of speech. We wouldn't need a First Amendment to protect speech that aligns with the controlling narrative, or is endorsed by government officials. We are prepared to take this lawsuit all the way to the United States Supreme Court, where we expect to win a victory for all parents who bravely continue to exercise their freedoms of religion and speech."

