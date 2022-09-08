Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,029 in the last 365 days.

QuisLex Fall Schedule to Feature In-Person and Virtual Events

/EIN News/ -- Calendar of forums and conferences includes speaking engagements and sponsorships of premier events including SOLID, CLOC, ACC and Consero legal forums

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its fall events schedule. The company has made investments in sponsorships and thought leader speaking opportunities with numerous conferences and forums, both virtual and in person, in the coming months. The events underscore QuisLex’s ongoing commitment to advancing the educational and networking opportunities for legal industry professionals.

Upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

Andrew Banquer of QuisLex will moderate the panel “Battle of the Bots – When Will AI Tools Be Able to Negotiate Contracts with Each Other?”

  • SOLID East (Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption) – New York City – September 22, 2022

QuisLex will be a sponsor.

QuisLex will be a sponsor.

Dana Miller of QuisLex will moderate the panel “Data Analytics and AI for Litigation Management.”

QuisLex will be a sponsor and exhibitor (booth #305).

David Klein of QuisLex will moderate the panel “Practical Problem Solving: Decoding Common M&A Due Diligence Challenges.”

For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex
QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for QuisLex
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651.552.7753


Primary Logo

You just read:

QuisLex Fall Schedule to Feature In-Person and Virtual Events

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.