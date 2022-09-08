Family Enterprise USA to Launch ‘Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill’ Podcast Series September 15
EINPresswire.com/ -- Series Host, Pat Soldano, Focuses Attention on Key Issues Facing Families, Their Businesses, and Legislation
First Episode Features Dr. Frank Luntz on ‘Why Language Matters’; First Episodes Sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty
A new podcast series, “The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill,” is being produced by Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group and will debut Sept 15.
The new podcast series, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, features interviews with experts from politics, marketing, tax, and law and focuses on the issues facing families and their businesses. Both groups advocate for families and their businesses.
The premiere episode airs September 15 and features Dr. Frank Luntz, well-known political strategist and messaging expert, who discusses “Why Language Matters.” The podcast dives into how language shapes America and its politics, how other people’s words can create powerful messages, and why what people say matters more today than ever before.
The “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” will air on all major podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Apple iTunes, and TuneIn. The first three episodes are sponsored by Auerbach Commercial Realty. The shows will run monthly. Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted.
“The podcast platform allows us to dig deeper into subjects and cover the latest news, expert opinions, and insights affecting the country’s largest employer, the American Family Business,” said Soldano about the new online show. “We’re thrilled to have Frank Luntz as our first guest and the subject matter, how language matters, is a critical topic in today’s polarized culture,” she said. “We hope this monthly series will bring to life the critical stories that affect families and their businesses, and how we can get our legislators to listen.”
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com