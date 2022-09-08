PIXELYNX Music Metaverse Platform Announces Advisory Board

Angela Dalton, David Grutman, Dina LaPolt, Jay Rosenzweig, Ray Lee, Rishi Patel, Rudy Koch and Ryan Gill named as advisory board members

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today an advisory board made up of leaders in the gaming, music, the metaverse, blockchain and investment arenas.



This is the PIXELYNX group of advisors:

Angela Dalton – Founder and CEO of Signum Growth Capital, a FINRA-registered broker dealer, focused on mass market metaverse applications in video gaming, music, art, and social networks, all underpinned by blockchain protocols.

David Grutman – David Grutman of Groot Hospitality is a globally renowned innovator and entrepreneur in the hospitality field. In particular, he is known for creating immersive experiential venues with distinct atmospheres, infusing high energy and transportive luxury across a one-of-a-kind portfolio of restaurants, hotels, lounges, and nightclubs.

Dina LaPolt – Founder of LaPolt Law, P.C., Dina LaPolt is one of the most respected attorneys in the music industry.

Jay Rosenzweig – The founder of Rosenzweig & Company, Jay Rosenzweig is an internationally renowned social impact entrepreneur, humanitarian, trained lawyer, and leadership strategist.

Ray Lee – Currently the Chief Product Officer of Pear Pop and Strategic Advisor to Audius, Ray Lee is an expert in social networks and leveraging data to gain actionable insights.

Rishi Patel – Managing Partner at Plus Eight Capital Management LLC, an early-stage venture capital firm that has partnered with electronic music industry leaders to invest in groundbreaking entertainment technology companies.

Rudy Koch – Co-Founder of Mythical Games and an expert in blockchain technology and gaming.

Ryan Gill – Founder of Crucible and the Open Meta DAO. Expert in web3 and catalyst of the movement for an Open Metaverse

“At PIXELYNX we are in the process of building something truly unique – the world’s preeminent music metaverse and gaming company,” said PIXELYNX co-founder and CEO Inder Phull. “There is no road map for our mission, which is why it is so important to have a group of advisors who have each broken ground and truly become leaders in their own fields. Angela, David, Dina, Jay, Ray, Rishi, Rudy and Ryan will help to collectively guide us as we build PIXELYNX into the music and entertainment company of the future.”

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

