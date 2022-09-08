Experts Say the Travel Industry is Bouncing Back From the Pandemic Quicker Than Expected

Following an incredibly challenging period for the travel industry, demand has surged since governments relaxed or removed restrictions that had grounded most non-essential travel since the start of the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Inspiring Vacations, leading provider of guided and group travel worldwide including tours to Egypt, tours of Cape York and everywhere in between, the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented recovery with better than expected results posted by major travel agents and airlines.

In June, Qantas Group revealed it has reduced its net debt by $1.5 billion in just six months while Flight Centre said in a statement to ASX in July that it had returned to monthly profitability at the end of the financial year, now transacting similar values to those prior to the pandemic.

Inspiring Vacations explains the surge in demand coupled with higher than normal ticket prices caused by airlines reducing their capacity is the main reason for such a strong bounce back in the industry. The surge in demand has overwhelmed airports and airlines with travellers subject to massive queues, high rates of lost baggage and delays.

With the arrival of spring and the latest COVID wave dissipating across the country, Inspiring Vacations says there is renewed optimism amongst customers who are now feeling more confident to lock their travel bookings in. Many customers are now eager to plan trips ahead of time, which is a strong indication of the renewed confidence in the travel industry.

A recent survey of 5,000 Webjet customers found that 71% were now comfortable travelling internationally, with 64% saying they intended to head overseas in the next month.

Boasting the best-guided tours Egypt-wide as well as destinations closer to home such as Cape York tours, Inspiring Vacations offers a simple online booking system with detailed travel packages created in partnership with their worldwide network of local travel experts.

To learn more about their Egypt tours, tours to Cape York and everywhere in between, visit Inspiring Vacations online today.

