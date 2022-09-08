Sustainable Athleisure Market 2022-2028: Increasing Focus On Grooming And Rising Awareness About Physical Fitness
The Sustainable Athleisure Market valued at USD 83.38 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 123.20 billion by 2028NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Athleisure Market valued at USD 83.38 billion in 2020 and projected to register steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is attributable to factors such as increasing preference among millennials for eco-friendly products and fabric offering better comfort. Rising demand and inclination among younger consumers is resulting in various brands launching a variety of high-quality eco-friendly apparel and footwear, which is another key factor driving growth of the market.
Along with younger consumers, an increasing base of working consumers are increasingly adopting athleisure due to shifting trend towards westernized culture at the workplace. In order to leverage rising demand, manufacturers are offering more fashionable, durable, and high-quality clothing. This is expected to boost growth of the market and the trend is expected to continue for the next few years. Additionally, increasing trend towards physical activities such as cycling, yoga, running, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and sailing that require comfortable sportswear, is expected to support growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead. However, high cost of products, especially across developing countries, is restraining growth of the market to some extent. However, introduction of a wide variety and newer are products in the market is expected to support market growth going ahead.
The Sustainable Athleisure market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Sustainable Athleisure market.
Competitive Landscape:
The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Sustainable Athleisure market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.
Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:
• PANGAIA
• Vuori
• ABLE
• Outerknown
• EILEEN FISHER
• Hanesbrands Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Patagonia, Inc.
• Under Armour Inc.
• Pact, LLC.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Sustainable Athleisure industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Sustainable Athleisure industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Sustainable Athleisure industries.
Sustainable Athleisure Market Segmentation based on Types:
• Premium
• Mass
Sustainable Athleisure Market Segmentation based on Product Outlook:
• Yoga Pants
• Shirts
• Leggings
• Shorts
• Others
For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.
Sustainable Athleisure Market Segmentation based on Regions:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Key Features of the global Sustainable Athleisure Market:
• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.
• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.
• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.
• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.
• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.
• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development
