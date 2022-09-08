Supply Chain Control Tower Market Worldwide Industry Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for improved collaborative information-sharing tools and increasing demand for better prescription and predictive decision support

Supply Chain Control Tower Market Size – USD 3.60 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global supply chain control tower market size reached USD 3.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for improved collaborative information sharing tools and rising demand for better prescription and predictive decision support are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for supply chain control towers for supply chain team collaboration will continue to boost revenue growth of the market..

Key Players Mentioned in the Supply Chain Control Tower Market Research Report:

SAP SE, Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Publicis Sapient, Elixia Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., One Network Enterprises, Inc., and PandoCorp Private Limited.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The analytical segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An analytical supply chain control tower can deliver useful insights using real-time analytics, and this can assist in the management and monitoring of decisions and execution across functions and enterprises in order to optimize the overall network. Increasing volume of data across supply chains and rising need for a uniform cost-saving solution are expected to increase demand for analytical supply chain control tower solutions.

The supply assurance segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to projected increase in demand for supply chain control tower to aid in ensuring supply availability, on-time delivery of supply, quality of products, quality of service provided by supplier, and supplier continuity.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global supply chain control tower market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players, including Infor, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kinaxis, Inc., and o9 Solutions, Inc., among others, in countries of the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain control tower market on the basis of control tower type, application, end-use, and region:

Control Tower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational

Analytical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Inventory Management

End to End Supply Chain Management

Supply Assurance

Fulfillment & Order Data Integration

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Others

