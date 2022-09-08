UNH Franklin Pierce Hosts Government Officials, Civic Leaders, and Renowned Scholars at Annual UNH Law Review Symposium

Kyle C. Kopko, Ph.D., speaker and Symposium Editor Franklin Pierce School of Law Main Building in Fall

One-day live and streaming event focuses on Contemporary Issues in Election Law

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7, University of New Hampshire (UNH) Law Review, in sponsorship with UNH Franklin Pierce’s Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service, hosts its annual Symposium. The Symposium, which will be held online and in person at UNH Franklin Pierce’s main building at 2 White Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will focus on Contemporary Issues in Election Law and will feature more than a dozen speakers, including government officials, civic organization leaders, and nationally renowned scholars. Among other issues, the Symposium will touch upon alternative voting methods, campaign finance, gerrymandering, election security, and more—right in time for New Hampshire’s upcoming elections.

Speakers include:

• Andrew W. Appel, Eugene Higgins Professor of Computer Science, Princeton University

• Megan Carpenter, Dean of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

• Jonathan Cervas, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for Politics and Strategy, Carnegie Mellon University

• Bradford E. Cook, Senior Shareholder and Past President, Sheehan Phinney Bass + Green; Former Board of Trustees, UNH School of Law; Member, Advisory Board, Rudman Center; Chair, New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission; Co-Chair, N.H Secretary of State’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence

• Edward B. Foley, Ebersold Chair in Constitutional Law & Director of Election Law at Ohio State, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

• The Honorable Barbara J. Griffin, Chair of the Election Law Committee, New Hampshire House of Representatives

• Joel K. Goldstein, Vincent C. Immel Professor of Law Emeritus, Saint Louis University School of Law

• Bernard Grofman, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, University of California, Irvine

• Todd Hendricks, Data and Research Analyst, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

• Henry Klementowicz, Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire

• Kyle C. Kopko, Symposium Editor, The University of New Hampshire Law Review

• Eugene D. Mazo, Visiting Professor of Law, Seton Hall University School of Law

• Derek Muller, Bouma Fellow in Law and Professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law

• The Honorable David Scanlan, New Hampshire Secretary of State

• Liz Tentarelli, President, League of Women Voters of New Hampshire

• Samuel Wang, Professor of Neuroscience and Director of the Princeton Gerrymander Project, Princeton University

• The Honorable Ellen L. Weintraub, Commissioner, Federal Election Commission

“Given New Hampshire’s role in hosting the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, it is fitting that University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law devotes its annual law review symposium to the theme of ‘Contemporary Issues in Election Law,’” said Kyle C. Kopko, speaker and Symposium Editor of University of New Hampshire Law Review. “This Symposium will bring together distinguished guests to discuss a wide range of election law issues that directly affect Americans of all backgrounds. It is our hope that students, scholars, and members of the public will find this to be an informative and engaging event.”

Media is welcome to attend. For an agenda and biographies and pictures of the speakers, please visit this link for a media kit: Media Kit

Event Details:

University of New Hampshire Law Review in sponsorship with the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service present:

Contemporary Issues in Election Law

October 7, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law

2 White Street

Concord, NH 03301

Room 282 and Online

To register for the event (both in-person and online): https://unh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EeTiFY7LSYygwMvSOcGGzg

For more information about UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, please visit http://law.unh.edu/.

