Holographic Films Market Perspective Compressive Analysis | Toray Industries, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation
Holographic Films
The global holographic films market is growing at CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027).SEATTLE, WA, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description
The global holographic films market is projected to reach around US$ 15388.8 Million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :
Toray Industries, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Jindal Poly Films Ltd (B.C. Jindal Group), Uflex Limited, SRF Limited, Cosmo Films Limited, API Group Plc, K LASER Technology Inc., and Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Drivers and Restraints
Market Taxonomy:
Global Holographic Films Market, By Film Type:
Transparent Films
Metallized Films
Global Holographic Films Market, By Material Type:
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)
Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP)
Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Global Holographic Films Market, By Application:
Decorative
Anti-counterfeit
Global Holographic Films Market, By Offering:
Generic
Customized
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
