Rhino Web Studios Inks Agreement with First Franchisee
The SEO and digital services brand worked with FMS Franchise to kick off sales and close the deal in August.
From our first interactions with Brett and the team at Rhino Web Studios, I knew we had a special concept and model that would do well in sales.”SLIDELL, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhino Web Studios, a multi-service business specializing in web design, SEO, web hosting, and other digital services, has just announced its very first franchisee. The franchise partner is Nick Dorsey who signed with the brand in August.
Rhino Web Studios, owned by Brett Thomas, CEO, worked with Atlanta-based franchise consulting firm, FMS Franchise, to close the deal. “From our first interactions with Brett and the team at Rhino Web Studios, I knew we had a special concept and model that would do well in sales,” stated Chris Conner, Founder and CEO of FMS Franchise. “The brand is extremely relevant and offers a simplified way to get into an industry with high demand and high volume.”
The company first worked with FMS Franchise in May, finalizing their franchise development by the summer. FMS took Rhino Web Studios through strategic planning, finalization of the franchise disclosure document, the writing of the operations manual, and the designing of the marketing pieces, all culminating into a sales launch in July of 2022.
“Connecting with Nick and seeing his background and enthusiasm for Rhino Web Studios was an exciting moment for all of us,” recalled Conner. “With any brand, the first deal is a major victory. We couldn’t be happier.”
Rhino Web Studios is continuing to gain traction in the market, seeking new franchise partners to join their growing network. Franchisees undergo a series of training hours that include a deep dive into all daily operational procedures, client acquisition techniques, marketing and more. Ongoing support is also included with all franchise agreements. To learn more about becoming a Rhino Web Studios franchisee, visit www.rhinowebfranchise.com.
ABOUT Rhino Web Studios
Rhino Web Studios offers a dynamic suite of digital services that includes web hosting and SEO, website development, video production, and more. To learn more about Rhino Web Studios, visit their website at www.rhinopm.com. For more details on the brand’s website development and SEO franchise opportunity, visit www.rhinowebfranchise.com.
