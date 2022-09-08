Skyscend, Inc. Appoints David Sulfridge as Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Inc., the leading blockchain SaaS fintech services company dedicated to simplifying the harmony between Buyer and Supplier, today announced that David Sulfridge has been named as Chief Executive Officer. David will oversee all global operations – including Skyscend Capital –the company’s financial arm.
David Sulfridge most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Endurance Vehicle Services and its subsidiaries Endurance Dealer Services, Endurance Warranty Services, and Auto Assure. Prior to that, Sulfridge served as President of Afterguard, a unit of Ryan Specialty Group. Prior to joining Ryan Specialty Group, Sulfridge was Executive Vice President and Chief Executive of Asia Pacific for The Warranty Group and held senior positions at various divisions of Aon Corporation.
“David’s passion, experience, and proven track record in the financial and warranty business is second to none. We are not only excited but also privileged to have him lead our company”, said Steve Roach, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Our firm is transitioning from R&D to commercial operations and have demonstrated our capability with $1B+ clients and those much smaller. We expect significant global growth with a focus upon Supply Chain Financing. Given macroeconomics – the timing could not be better. David is instrumental to our scalability and growth.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Skyscend team”, said David Sulfridge, the company’s new Chief Executive. “Skyscend is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing economic environment and transform the global supply chains. It is truly an honour to take the helm from here and steer a course toward realizing the vison and ensuring Skyscend’s place in creating simple, transparent and seamless global supply chain.
About Skyscend
Skyscend Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a pureplay SaaS FinTech company that provides trade financing and procure-to-pay automation services. It simplifies Supply Chain collaboration by providing a secure, intuitive, transparent, and seamless platform that unites the Buyer, the Supplier and Financial Institutions. It provides transformative services enabling Customers to register, manage, finance, and pay their valued Suppliers. Skyscend Pay, the SaaS platform, integrates with all popular ERPs, Source-to-Pay systems and accounting tools. It enables indirect and direct suppliers to be onboarded, view the status of Supply Chain transactions, submit invoices and to finance Accounts Receivables all via a Supplier Self-Service model.
