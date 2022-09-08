Data443 Appoints Greg McCraw as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, today announced the appointment of Greg McCraw as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. McCraw will be working out of the Company’s Research Triangle Park office and has over 25 years of experience helping businesses strengthen their accounting and finance operations, addressing compliance challenges in highly regulated environments and implementing accounting best practices. Mr. McCraw previously served as Vice President of Finance for a Dental Services Organization active in acquisitions, and prior to that was Managing Director of a boutique accounting and finance consulting firm advising Fortune clients in pharmaceutical, financial services, and private equity sectors on how to execute on regulatory and compliance solutions.

“Mr. McCraw’s appointment results from a comprehensive search for a local leader with high quality attributes and specialist capabilities. We believe that this appointment is timely and continues to support our core business goals” stated Mr. Remillard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. McCraw added, “I am excited to join a fast-growing cybersecurity organization right here in the ‘Triangle’ that leverages my core skills in finance, mergers and acquisitions, all types of financing and program management and team development. I am excited to step into this role at a great organization and to be a part of its growth story!”

Mr. McCraw’s appointment comes shortly after Data443’s appointment of Pamela Maher as Chief Legal Officer, who has navigated other organizations through data privacy compliance efforts, initial public offerings, and other financing activities.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) is an industry leader in providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443’s industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

