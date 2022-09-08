Inovalon Achieves NCQA HEDIS® Measure Certification for Its 22nd Consecutive Year

Inovalon’s QSI-XL® Cloud Software Solution Empowers More Than 80% of the Nation’s Clinical Outcomes Measurement Analytics

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, has achieved its 22nd year of NCQA HEDIS® Measure Certification (MY2022), remaining the market leader in quality reporting and the vendor most selected by NCQA as a beta test partner. Inovalon continues to enable more than 100 health plans with its QSI-XL® cloud software solution powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, which processes nearly 190 million, more than 80%, of all HEDIS covered lives.



Increasing complexity of federal and state-based quality performance rating programs along with the impact of HEDIS on NCQA ratings is driving demand from health plans and provider systems for real-time analytics and actionable insights that require a scalable, cloud-based solution.

Each year NCQA issues a new set of analytical measure requirements. The software required to undertake the analytical processing of these measures needs to meet exacting certification requirements. On August 9, 2022, Inovalon completed all software updates in accordance with NCQA’s annual certification processes, marking the earliest ever availability of a new HEDIS Measurement Year (MY2022) analytic capability set. This early release will help customers navigate upcoming data management, analytical processes, and subsequent reporting timelines sooner than ever before, enabling them to identify and address gaps in care for their member populations.

Inovalon’s software supports a variety of programs key to a health plan’s success for NCQA’s annual reporting of HEDIS measures used in CMS’ Medicare Advantage Health Plan Star Ratings, NCQA Accreditation programs, HHS’ ACA Marketplace Quality Ratings System, payer value-based contracts, and state Medicaid public reporting programs. Additionally, to help customers comply with NCQA’s new race and ethnicity stratification for five HEDIS MY2022 measures supporting Healthy Equity analytics, Inovalon introduced a race and ethnicity data enrichment software offering earlier this year.

“Supporting our customer’s clinical quality analytic needs has been a dedicated focus for years at Inovalon,” said Craig Savage, Inovalon’s Payer President and General Manager. “Differentiated by the speed and sophistication of our cloud software platform, the breadth of our healthcare ecosystem connectivity, and the analytical impact enabled by our massive primary source dataset, Inovalon’s payer software solutions proudly serve as the leading choice for more than 80% of the nation’s clinical quality reporting health plan membership population, including more than 100 health plans, and 24 of the top 25 health plans by patient membership count.”

“Inovalon's quality team and robust suite of products have supported our quality efforts and achievements for many years now. Leveraging the Inovalon ONE Platform and QSI-XL software solution has provided MVP a competitive advantage. Collaborative efforts with Inovalon have allowed MVP to be the difference for customers, meet the needs of NCQA and our regulators, and help us achieve best-in-class outcomes,” said Patrick Roohan, Vice President, Data Science and Medical Management at MVP Health Care.

In addition, Inovalon’s recently launched Converged Risk Analytics solution enables any customer utilizing QSI-XL to also compute risk score accuracy analytics across any membership population quickly and cost effectively using the same analytics engine. With a comprehensive, unified view that spans both quality and risk, health plans are empowered to more effectively and efficiently predict and resolve a more holistic set of care needs for members at an individual, cohort, or plan level. Health plans using this solution can quickly achieve their clinical quality and risk score accuracy goals while saving up to 20% of program costs through the avoidance of duplicate, inefficient, or unnecessary operation and intervention costs.

To learn more visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/payer-cloud/quality-measurement/

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics to enable improved clinical outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 69.5 billion medical events across one million physicians, 611,000 clinical settings, and 350 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Whitney Swistock

Sr. Manager, Communications

whitney.swistock@inovalon.com