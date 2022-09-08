DevOps Market to reach $57.90 billion by 2030 - Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally
The evolution of automation technologies across various industry verticals has strengthened the demand for DevOps tools.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "DevOps Market by Component (Solution and Service), Cloud Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. " The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global DevOps Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DevOps market size was pegged at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 306 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2391
Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the DevOps market positively due to surge in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses.
• During the Covid-19 outbreak, the need for DevOps solutions to streamline the process of software application development by promoting collaboration between several entities of the software development lifecycle increased.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report
The report segments the global DevOps market on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.
By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.
By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global DevOps market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.
For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2391
By region, the global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
The report includes an analysis of major market players such as Amazon Web Services, inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Technology.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2391
Key offerings of the report:
• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Other Trending Report:
1. AIOps Market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn