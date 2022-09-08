Rapidly Increasing Industrial Automation to Fuel Demand for Self-Powered Sensors: Fact.MR Report

Demand For Self-Powered Sensors To Be Used In Wearable Devices Is Set To Create An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of US$ 260.2 Million During The Forecast Period.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-powered sensors market is worth US$ 560.3 million and is forecasted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2032, as per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is backed to grow along with the robust growth of advanced technological accessories.



Self-powered sensors are used in diverse end-use industries that continuously gather data and send it to a cloud-based dashboard. Artificial intelligence (AI) software always looks for patterns and potential to be used with various technological accessories. With practical knowledge gathered by the software, it quickly puts the analysis into practice, which gets fed back into the process, thus making operations swift without the need for any external energy source.

The use of self-powered systems have increased significantly in agriculture for monitoring and optimizing crops. In 2021, valuation of the self-powered sensor agriculture sector stood at US$ 41.9 million . Additionally, self-powered sensors are also a crucial piece of equipment in wearable & healthcare devices.

A point to be noted is that market penetration of self-powered sensors is directly proportional to advancements in end-use industries. It is expected that technological advancements in several end-use sectors will fuel market growth over the coming years.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7685

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global self-powered sensors market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 14.3% and reach US$ 2.19 billion by 2032.

By sensor type, temperature sensors dominate the market with a current valuation of US$ 164.9 million.

Pressure self-powered sensor sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.1% over the decade.

Wearable devices, under end use, represent 14.7% market share in 2022.

By power source, the radio waves segment will grow 4.6X during the forecasted period.

Demand for self-powered sensors is expected to increase at a CAGR of 14% in North America.

“Technological advancements in agriculture & healthcare sectors will drive the growth of the market for self-powered sensors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The business environment in the market for self-powered sensors continues to reflect the boom within the industry despite difficult economic conditions. To establish a firm position in the market, key manufacturers are resorting to strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations.

Moreover, market players are striving to expand their customer base by targeting different end users and geographies. Additionally, market players are focusing on expanding their product offerings through R&D investments to deliver advanced and smart self-powered sensor products.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7685

Category-wise Insights

Integration of technology in self-powered sensors has witnessed significant growth at 14.6% CAGR and has reached a market valuation of US$ 560.3 million in 2022.

These two types of power sources have many limitations. The vibration power source (piezoelectric energy harvesting) has certain limits that can stop the device from gaining power. It is very easy to gain power in self-powered sensors by using the vibration power source. As such, the vibration power source is widely used in self-powered sensors. These self-powered sensors have increased in prominence in recent years, reaching a market valuation of US$ 207 million at the end of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent self-powered sensor manufacturers are 8power, Aeinnova, Ambetronics Engineers Private Limited, Bigbelly Solar LLC, Clarity Movement Co., Edyza Sensors, EnOcean, Everactive, Fludia, Intertraffic, Kando, Lightricity Ltd, MesoScribe Technologies, ONIO AS, Parker Hannifin Corp, Rentricity, Sensor-Works, and Wiliot.

Global manufacturers of self-powered sensors are trying to adopt newer technologies to stay on the top of the competition. Key manufacturers are focusing on inventing new solutions for vehicles with wireless charging, enhancement of safety & comfort, and creativity in their products.

Strategic alliances, product launches, partnership agreements, capacity expansion, and other related strategies are being resorted to by industry participants.

• In January 2022, ROHM Co Ltd announced the development of an automotive wireless charging solution integrated with NFC communication. It comes with key features such as Foreign Object Detection (FOD), which will help detect metallic objects and NFC will enable infotainment operations via device authentication.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of self-powered sensors positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Quick Buy – Self-Powered Sensors Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7685

Segmentation of Self-Powered Sensors Market Research

By Sensor Type : Temperature Sensors Humidity / Moisture Sensors Pressure Sensors Motion & Position Sensors Light Sensors Others

By Power Source : Vibrations (Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting) Temperature Gradients (Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting) Radio Waves (RF Energy Harvesting)

By End Use : Aerospace & Defense Agriculture Automotive & Transportation Building Automation Healthcare Devices Industrial Automation Retail & e-Commerce Wearable Devices Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global self-powered sensors market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of sensor type (temperature sensors, humidity / moisture sensors, pressure sensor motion & position sensors, light sensors, others), power source (vibrations (piezoelectric energy harvesting), temperature gradients (thermoelectric energy harvesting), radio waves (RF energy harvesting)), and end use (aerospace & defense, agriculture, automotive & transportation, building automation, healthcare devices, industrial devices, retail & e-Commerce, wearable devices, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market - North America is one of the leading consumer of portable audio amplifier. Especially U.S. is the prominent manufacture and consumer in this region and hold the convenient market share. North America is poised to dominate the demand of global audio amplifier market during the assessment period. Since rapid urbanization has witnessed considerable demand from the consumers end.

Silicon Tuners Market - Despite the fact that the market is still considered as an ocean of untapped potential. Growing competition in the silicon tuner market appears to be lucrative for inventive growth and increased value addition. Players from all over the world are putting their resources into delivering top-notch, reliable products to end users in order to build a loyal customer base.

Communication Repeater Market - The surging telecommunication industry across the globe is an evident sign for the global market and likely to emphasize on-demand over the next decade. Further heightening investment in smart cities and installation of NGN (Next Generation Networks) is presumed to supplement the growth curve of the market.

PCI-E Connectors Market - Adoption of PCI-E is increasingly growing in storage, server, and general-purpose graphics processing unit architectures due to their low pin-to-pin latency and high reliability. Vendors are focusing on development of advanced PCI-E connectors that offers high-speed operational capability.

Multilayer Varistor Market - The multilayer varistor are basically used to protect electronics circuit used in mobile phone, scanner, motherboard, handheld device, and I/O Port such as VGA, USB, PS2 and RS232. Owing to significant advantages offered by multilayer varistors, its demand is expected to increase in the coming period.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:



Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158