Falcon V Systems Appoints a New CEO, Ulf Andersson, to Accelerate the Growth Strategy and Add Additional Focus in North America

/EIN News/ -- GDYNIA, Poland, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon V Systems, a global technology innovator for converged access software solutions, announced today the appointment of Ulf Andersson as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2022. In the position, the new CEO will reside in the United States and will focus on further implementing the company's growth strategy.

Ulf Andersson is a global telco veteran with over 25 years of experience, including a wide range of leadership roles, from R&D through product management and partnerships to business development and sales. Most recently, Andersson served as Chief Revenue Officer of Silicon Valley startup MobiledgeX until the company was acquired. Prior to MobiledgeX, he worked at Ericsson as SVP Business Development & Sales for Tier 1 customers.

"I am thrilled to take the lead of the great team and excited about the opportunity for growth for Falcon V Systems. The solutions, competence, and pace of innovation the Falcon V Systems team brings to the industry is very impressive," said Ulf Andersson, CEO of Falcon V Systems.

The new CEO replaces Bartosz Kajut, who led the company in the establishment phase. Bartosz Kajut will stay on as President of Falcon V Systems for a transitional period and will later continue as the board appointee by VECTOR Group, one of the three shareholders in Falcon V Systems in addition to Liberty Global and Charter Communications.

"We are delighted to welcome Ulf to Falcon V Systems at this crucial stage of the company's growth. The strengthened leadership will help Falcon V Systems accelerate its technology roadmap and scale its commercial activities. Falcon V Systems has been a catalyst for driving openness and virtualization for the next-gen broadband. We are the only joint venture with two Tier 1 MSOs that solidify our efforts in designing an interoperable, scalable, and disaggregated software ecosystem that benefits the cable industry as a whole," said Bartosz Kajut, Board Member at Falcon V Systems.

"I am confident that with this appointment, the leadership team is well-positioned to continue to execute the established plan with even more focus as our business and customer relationships are evolving," he added.

