External Fixators Market Size to Hit of $ 1701.0 Million by 2028 | Johnson & Johnson, Double Medical Tech, Orthofix Hold
Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "External Fixators Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.
The global External Fixators market was valued at US$ 978.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1701.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2028.
𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:
The external fixators are used in surgical procedures to immobilize the bones and to allow the bone fractures to heal. External fixators provide stability to the bones and soft tissues after serious ruptures in the soft tissues or bones. The bone external fixators are used to correct bone misalignment, protect soft tissue after bone injury, and to restore limb length. The external fixators also ensure the ideal compression, extension, or neutralization of bone placement while allowing movement of the nearby joints. They not only aid in setting the bones correctly but also help to minimize muscle atrophy and edema (the buildup of excess fluid) caused by the total immobilization of a limb.
External Fixators Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global External Fixators Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Double Medical Technology Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Ortho-SUV Ltd., Response Ortho LLC, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation , Zimmer Biomet, Auxein Medical, Acumed, Tasarimmed T?bbi Mamuller San. Tic A.?, Orthopaedic Implant Company (“OIC”), Gexfix SA, WishBone Medical, Inc., and Matrix Meditech
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Manual Fixators
Computer-Assisted Fixators
By Fixation Type :
Unilateral Fixator [Modular AO Type]
Circular Fixators
Hybrid
By Indication :
Fractures with soft-tissue damage
Polytrauma—damage control surgery
Skeletal infection
Corrective surgery (Limb Correction, Orthopedic Deformities)
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:
The increasing incidence of fractures globally is expected to augment the growth of global external fixator market. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine report from December 2020, the incidence of fractures were approximately 1,229 fractures per 100,000 individuals in 2020 in the U.S. According to the same source, the incidence of bone fractures depending on the location of the bones is given below:
Fracture
Men: n/100,000
Women: n/100,000
Distal Radius
108.2
292.4
Proximal femur
123.2
237.1
Ankle
100.3
152.5
Proximal humerus
59.2
142.5
Metacarpal
125.6
52.7
Moreover, key players providing reimbursements for the external fixators with various government insurance policies such as Medicare in U.S., is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
However, dearth of global standardization in the External Fixators market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global External Fixators market over the forecast period.
𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:
The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:
The global external fixators market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period, owing to high Incidence of bone fracture cases globally and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes.
Among product type, Computer-assisted fixators segment is estimated to hold major market share in the global external fixators market during the forecast period, owing to key players focusing on product launches.
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
