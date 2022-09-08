Healthcare Robotics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers and Demand Report

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Healthcare Robotics Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Healthcare Robotics market. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. Its panoramic view of the Healthcare Robotics industry entails useful insights into the estimated Healthcare Robotics market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Healthcare Robotics market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Healthcare Robotics market landscape.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Healthcare Robotics research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Stryker Corporation,

InTouch Technologies, Inc.,

Medrobotics Corporation,

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.,

Mazor Robotics Ltd.,

Zimmer Biomet Robotics,

Renishaw plc,

Aethon Inc.,

Hocoma Inc,

Omnicell, Inc.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Neurosurgery

 Orthopedic Surgery

 Cardiology

 Laparoscopy

 Pharmacy Applications

 Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Mobile

 Fixed

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Rehabilitation Centers

 Hospitals

 Specialty Centers

 Clinics

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Healthcare Robotics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

