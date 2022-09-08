Submit Release
QuoteMedia's Dave Shworan Discusses Disrupting the Financial Data Market, and the Company’s Direction Forward in New Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. (OTCQB: QMCI), discussing how the company is disrupting the financial data markets and competing with established industry giants, and also offers insights into the directions the company is taking moving forward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bX6nMAyp9j0

About QuoteMedia
QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, TheStreet.com, Zacks Investment Research, The Motley Fool, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Day Trade Dash and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com 
Call: (407) 645-5295

About Planet Microcap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. Planet MicroCap is your go-to destination for unfettered access to the world of MicroCap stocks and investing.


QuoteMedia's Dave Shworan Discusses Disrupting the Financial Data Market, and the Company's Direction Forward in New Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

