Antiseptic and Disinfectants Market Size to Hit Around USD 69 Bn by 2030
Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 described in a new market report
The Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market accounted for USD 7.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3%. ”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market accounted for USD 7.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3%.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the antiseptic and disinfectant market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the antiseptic and disinfectant market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the antiseptic and disinfectant market on a global level.
This report offers comprehensive coverage on global antiseptic and disinfectant market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the antiseptic and disinfectant market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the antiseptic and disinfectant market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.
The study provides a decisive view on the antiseptic and disinfectant market by segmenting the market based on type, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2028. The type based market covered under this study includes alcohol and aldehyde, phenols and derivatives, biguanides and amides, quaternary ammonium compounds, iodine compounds and others. The end-user segmentation includes domestic and institutional. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, and Brazil.
North America dominated the antiseptics and disinfectants market in terms of revenue and is likely to continue its dominant position in the years ahead, states the market study. Presence of reputed hospitals and rising geriatric population is expected to further drive the antiseptics and disinfectants market regional growth.
Key market players of antiseptics and disinfectants market include 3M Company, Abc Compounding, Advanced Sterilization Products, American Biotech Labs, Angelini Pharma Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health and Carefusion Corp.
Browse the full “Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market By Type (Alcohol and Aldehyde and Phenols and Derivatives, Biguanides and Amides, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Iodine Compounds, and Others) By End User (Domestic and Institutional): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.
Growth Factors
Growing awareness about healthcare & fitness activities is anticipated to support antiseptics and disinfectants market growth,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, the growing trend of youth to prevent flu, viral, and bacterial infections are projected to steer the product demand.
Mounting awareness pertaining to benefits of antiseptics and disinfectants for annihilating deadly disease ailments are forecast to spur the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Furthermore, the rise in the number of surgeries, disposable incomes, and healthcare expenditure in developing as well as developed countries are predicted to boost the progress of antiseptics and disinfectants market.
Improvement in healthcare quality in some of the developing countries is expected to push the market growth. However, strict legislation, as well as the matured market of developed countries, can impede the development of antiseptics and disinfectants market.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
