North Macedonia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of North Macedonia as you celebrate 31 years of independence.

North Macedonia has made great strides toward European integration by opening European Union accession negotiations this year. Unity in Europe and the pursuit of our democratic values is more important now than ever. The United States will continue to support our Ally, North Macedonia on its European path in the years ahead.

Our countries share democratic values and a commitment to human rights that stand strong in the face of global challenges. The United States will continue to stand with you as you make great strides toward increasing the prosperity of all your citizens, improving the rule of law, and strengthening your democratic institutions.

Best wishes on this special day.

