Spherical Graphite Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2020-2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spherical graphite market is projected to be worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics products. Spherical graphite, popularly known as battery-grade graphite, finds usage in the consumption as lithium-ion batteries’ anode. Rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and various other consumer electronic products is creating a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to its high energy density and better durability.

Additionally, the market for lithium-ion batteries is propelled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles that make extensive use of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, is causative of the significant market demand for spherical graphite.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Black Rock Mining

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited

Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company

Aoyu Graphite Group

Focus Graphite Inc.

Battery Minerals Limited

Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co. Ltd.

Syrah Resources Limited

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spherical graphite market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Transportation Batteries

Energy Storage

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The global Spherical Graphite market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Objectives of the Global Spherical Graphite Market Report:

In September 2020, Imerys made an announcement about its decision to expand the capacity of its Bodio manufacturing facility, Switzerland, for the production of synthetic graphite. The decision is intended to cater to the escalating demand from the producers of lithium-ion batteries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Natural flake graphite has the capability to disrupt the usage of synthetic graphite as the major raw material to produce spherical graphite. This is due to the substantial cost benefits offered by natural flake graphite to help battery manufacturers to decrease the overall production cost of lithium-ion batteries.

China, in terms of production, dominated the global spherical graphite market.

The spherical graphite market in Europe is observing high demand attributed to the surging demand for battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, as well as rising demand for consumer electronics products.

