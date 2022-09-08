EV Battery Recycling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 32% Through 2026

EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the EV battery recycling market size is expected to grow to $5.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.6%. An increase in the sales of electric vehicles is expected to propel the EV battery recycling market growth going forward.

The EV battery recycling market consists of sales of EV battery recycling products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for recycling the batteries of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are the common type of batteries that are used in electric vehicles (EVs), and recycling of these batteries is done to reclaim the crucial minerals such as lithium, cobalt, manganese, and nickel. These minerals are further used for the production of new batteries. This involves the use of mechanical and hydrometallurgical recycling technologies, and these processes for battery treatment have been improved for high safety, sustainability, and a high recovery rate.

Global EV Battery Recycling Market Trends

The emergence of new processes is a key trend gaining popularity in the EV battery recycling market. Major companies operating in the EV battery recycling sector are developing new and innovative processes to recover valuable battery minerals. For instance, in March 2022, Ascend Elements, a US-based manufacturer of advanced battery materials, and Koura, a US-based manufacturer of fluoroproducts, jointly developed a new process called Hydro-to-Anode that can recover 99.9% pure graphite from the used batteries. The quality of the recovered graphite is on par with virgin graphite and it can be used for manufacturing new batteries. The use of this process is cost-effective and enables economical recycling of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and also minimizes the need for mining new materials.

Global EV Battery Recycling Market Segments

By Battery Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Others

By Process: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Others

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Application: Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, Others

By Geography: The global EV battery recycling market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides EV battery recycling market forecast, analyzes and overviews market size and growth for the global EV battery recycling market, EV battery recycling global market share, EV battery recycling global market segments and geographies, EV battery recycling global market players, EV battery recycling global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The EV battery recycling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s EV Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accurec Recycling Gmbh, American Manganese Inc., Umicore, Li-Cycle Corp., G & P Batteries, Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, Sitrasa, Floridienne (Snam S.A.S.), Redwood Materials, Attero Recycling, Australian Battery Recycling Initiatives, TES-Amm, Gravita India Ltd., Ziptrax Cleantech, Lohum Cleantech, and ACE Green Recycling Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

