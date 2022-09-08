TOP-5 Trends in Current Retail Chain Development
Together with retail automation experts from IBA Group, we will talk about the main trends in sales management for retailers today.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the moment retailers are continuously improving in their hunt for consumer attention. Together with retail automation experts from IBA Group, we will talk about the main trends in sales management for retailers today.
1. Personalization
Personalization is a natural result of marketing development in the retail of the future. It allows improving buyer experience and making an attractive offer to a specific person, thereby increasing sales performance.
Customer identification is ensured with the use of loyalty cards, and analytics is generated by dedicated software.
2. Contactless Shopping
Contactless store has become one of the major trends in retail and will hold this position in the next few years.
It's not just that amid the pandemic, employers and consumers have become concerned about their own protection and health. There are fundamental changes in the behavior of buyers and the development of high technology.
Reasons why the buyer chooses contactless shopping include: time saving, health concerns and the opportunity to choose the format of purchase.
3. Process Automation
Many retail processes allow for automation, especially when it comes to marketing and displaying goods on merchandise shelves. For example, special-purpose software allows managers to monitor stocks and promptly report the need to replenish them.
One of the latest technical solutions for retail is computer vision. For example, the Goods Checker IT solution helps manufacturers and retailers cope with a number of tasks:
● segment the customer data based on video surveillance;
● recognize commodity items;
● enable merchandising optimization;
4. Using the Sustainability Model
Almost all major retailers have already adopted the principles of sustainable development as a basis. Many projects become part of the ecosystem.
As part of Sustainability, retailers choose energy efficient equipment, lighting and appliances, minimize paper use, properly dispose of waste, and switch to alternative eco-packaging.
5. Focus on Digital
State-of-the-art digital tools are aimed at ensuring that the retailer is able to cover almost all the buyer’s demands at once. Retail chains have learned to extract information from social media, instant messengers and calls to call centers. They use this information to understand where, how and what to sell to their customers. Thus, the number of loyal customers increases together with average spend, and higher KPIs are achieved in various areas.
Retail of the Future: What’s Next?
Innovation in today’s retail is indispensable. The consumer will see breathtaking supermarkets that have optimized the merchandising and marketing process. Everything will be built on customer experience with the introduction of advanced automated systems.
Dzmitry Kulbatski
IBA Group
email us here