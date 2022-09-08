Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market worth $ 4.32 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market INFO Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market Seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market- by Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial), Method Used (Chemical Synthesis Method and Non-Chemical Synthesis Method), Applications (Peptide Supplements, Peptide Vaccines, Peptides as Radio-Theranostic Agents, Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs), Affinity Ligands and Protein Mimics), Synthesis Types (LPPS, SPPS and Mixed Phase), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) market will be valued at US$ 2.02 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Small protein molecules known as peptides have fewer amino acids than proteins do. Regarding unmet medical needs, peptide therapies are crucial. Peptide medications are now available to treat various illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and HIV infection. Due to its strong peptide therapeutic characteristics and prospective future for the contract API manufacturing sector, peptide CDMO is an emerging market. Peptides are projected to contribute to the growth of the peptide therapies industry due to their safety, high specificity, and targeted drug delivery qualities. The need for peptides in clinical settings is rising, which benefits CDMO operations.

Emerging peptide design technologies, growing used of peptides for drug development, rising R&D investments for peptide-based therapies, high prevalence of chronic diseases, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical applications of peptides, rising healthcare costs, and use of bioinformatics and systematic biological approaches for peptide designing are predicted to propel the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) market during the next few years. Demand for drugs has increased due to the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. As a result, pharmaceutical businesses started using peptides and CDMO services to handle the strain of product manufacture. Due to their high specificity, tolerability, and simplicity in production, peptides are used, and contract manufacturing services reduce turnaround time and increase production efficiency. Over the anticipated time, there will likely be more prospects for business growth in the peptide CDMO (pharmaceutical) industry. However, it is anticipated that constraints, including the high cost of CDMO services and the requirement for specialized knowledge for peptide manufacturing, may limit market growth over the anticipated timeframe.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) market due to the growing need for peptides and medications to treat chronic illnesses, the development of CDMOs, the availability of peptide synthesis technology, and other factors. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth because of the expanding use of peptides, increased government activities in the research and development of peptide-based goods and therapies, and the high prevalence of chronic disorders.

Major market players operating in the Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) market include AmbioPharm, PolyPeptide, Bachem, CPC Scientific, CBL- Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories, Creative Peptides, BCN Peptide, Chinese Peptide, CSBio, Corden Pharma, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Peptide Institute, Pepscan, Almac, Vivitide, CreoSalus Inc, ScinoPharm, Senn Chemicals, Auspep, Wuxi AppTec, Olon, Belyntic, Ferring Pharma, Numaferm, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Provepharm Life Solutions, Enzene Biosciences, Ardena Holding, Stelis Biopharma, Piramal Pharma, Space Peptides Pharmaceutical, and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, CordenPharma teamed with PeptiSystems, a Swedish-based producer of peptide and oligonucleotide medicinal process development and production tools, to reduce the impact of peptide manufacturing processes and enhance the Process Mass Intensity (PMI).

• In December 2021, Pepscan's column purification technique was expanded with a mid-sized column packer. This method dramatically decreases purification time when synthesizing peptides and allows maximum versatility.

Market Segments

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Scale of Operation, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Preclinical / Clinical

• Commercial

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Method Used, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Chemical Synthesis Method

• Non-Chemical Synthesis Method

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Peptide Supplements

• Peptide Vaccines

• Peptides as Radio-Theranostic Agents

• Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs)

• Affinity Ligands

• Protein Mimics

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Synthesis Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• LPPS

• SPPS

• Mixed Phase

Global Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Peptide CDMO (Pharmaceutical) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

