Pakistan floods 2022: Scientology volunteers among those helping rescue the population

Lead Scientology Volunteer Perwaiz Hasan (right) arranged for doctors on the Pakistan Scientology Volunteer Assist Team to visit shelters in Karachi to provide medicine and care for those displaced by the floods.

Responding to catastrophic floods that have left a third of the country submerged, a team of Scientology volunteers including doctors are providing relief.

KIRACHI, PAKISTAN, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Scientology Assist Team currently provides help and medical care to Pakistan flood victims, when, as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country seemed "like a sea", after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation.

With a population of circa 220 million, it is estimated that 33 million are affected in this disaster that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, according to officials estimate.

"You wouldn't believe the scale of destruction there,"… "It is water everywhere as far as you could see. It is just like a sea" Sharif told media after he had visited the southern province of Sindh.

And the fact is that since June, heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers have inundated Pakistan in one of the worst disasters in the country’s history. Millions are stranded. More than 1,300 have died according to official figures. Nearly a third of the casualties are children.

Volunteers from Pakistan’s Scientology Volunteer Assist Team are bringing relief and medical care to those in need, but more hands and support is needed. Lead Volunteer Perwaiz Hasan mobilized his team to deliver food, water and clothing to flood survivors in shelters in Karachi.

There has been an outbreak of waterborne disease that can cause serious illness or death, and those who suffered injuries also need medical care. Doctors and other trained medical professionals on the team set up medical stations at the shelters where they examine those affected and administer needed care, after all, said Ivan Arjona, President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights “when accidents or illness, before applying any Scientology technique to help the person, the needed medical care needs to be provided to ensure there is no worsening, and then while being treated, you would concurrently apply Scientology assists” to help the recovery go faster”.

Children are often the hardest hit by disasters like these. So in addition to caring for the physical needs of those displaced by the floods, Scientology Assist Team members engage the children in extroverting activities to orient them in their current environment and bring them relief from the stress they have experienced.

Members of the Scientology Volunteer Assist Team of Pakistan have studied the Scientology Tools for Life, a series of 19 courses, many of which include vital skills for responding to disasters. This training increases their communication skills and enables them to bring order to the chaos of disaster sites. Volunteers provide assists—techniques developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard that address the emotional and spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

For more than a decade, Perwaiz Hasan and his team have been responding to disasters in Pakistan and other countries in South Asia and beyond. His humanitarian work earned him the Freedom Medal of the International Association of Scientologists in 2012.

