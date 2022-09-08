Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,074 in the last 365 days.

Hydrogel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Industry, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Hydrogel Market

Hydrogel Market

Global Hydrogel Market To Be Driven By The Rising Use Of Hydrogels In Sanitary And Personal Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrogel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogel market, assessing the market based on its segments like structures, materials, end uses, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogel-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7%

The global market for hydrogel is being driven by its use in sanitary napkins, personal care products, hair gel, and disposable nappies. Hydrogels are used in biosensors to enhance compatibility, consequently aiding the industry growth. The development of smart hydrogels applicable in boosting the product performance is further invigorating the market growth. North America is one of the dominant regions owing to the rising disposable income and the increasing use in the biomedical industry.

Europe too is witnessing robust growth due to technological advancements and the increasing demand for disposable nappies for the rising geriatric population. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a swift growth due to the rising awareness about sanitation and the increasing use of makeup and international penetration in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China, among others, consequently aiding the overall market growth for hydrogels.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hydrogels are cross-linked polymers that are usually hydrophilic. They can increase biocompatibility and tunable biodegradability and can be used as agents for filling vacant spaces and aids the cells in the formation of new tissues.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogel-market

The major structures of hydrogel are:

• Amorphous
• Semi-Crystalline
• Crystalline

On the basis of the materials, the industry is segmented into:

• Polyacrylate
• Polyacrylamide
• Silicone
• Others

Based on end uses, the market is divided into:

• Personal Care and Hygiene
• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
• Contact Lenses
• Agriculture
• Others

The major regions of hydrogel are:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to the exponential rise in global population and rapid climate change, which has resulted in drought in many areas, the global hydrogel industry is being driven by a growing need for sustainable agriculture with high yields. Hydrogels increase both the water retention capacity and the yield while enhancing soil fertility. The development of more advanced hydrogels can be attributed to the increasing research and development (R&D) activities, which is expected to increase the advantages of hydrogel to be used in the biomedical and engineering industry.

Moreover, the surging coronavirus cases and the soaring efforts for efficient and safe vaccines, and the use of hydrogel in various research activities are further propelling the market growth. The increasing sanitisation activities during the pandemic is anticipated to augment the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Co., Smith & Nephew, CooperVision, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports :

Neglected Tropical Disease Treatment Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neglected-tropical-disease-treatment-market

Vitamin D Testing Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vitamin-D-testing-market

United States E-Cigarette And Vape Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/us-e-cigarette-and-vape-market

Calcium Chloride Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-chloride-market

Precision Forestry Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precision-forestry-market

Polymer Binder Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polymer-binder-market

Non-Conductive Inks Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-conductive-ink-market

Customer Success Platform Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/customer-success-platform-market

Business Software and Services Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-software-and-services-market

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Companies : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Elena jones
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Hydrogel Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Industry, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.