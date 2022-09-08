Sacha Inchi Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Sacha Inchi Market To Be Driven By Increasing Use Of Natural Ingredients In Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sacha Inchi Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sacha inchi market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
The growing demand for natural ingredients in products is propelling the global sacha inchi protein market. The demand for sacha inchi is growing in the current market due to its multiple properties, which are used in the production of a variety of nutritional supplements. The sacha inchi is also used in a variety of cosmetics and personal care items, which affects its overall demand. In many Latin American countries, the sacha inchi is used to make a variety of food items.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Plukenetia Volubilis, or Sacha peanut, mountain peanut, or Inca peanut, is another name for Sacha inchi. Sacha inchi is a plant that can be found in South America, Northwestern Brazil, and some Caribbean countries. Sacha inchi is primarily grown in Thailand, in South East Asia. Sacha inchi seeds are rich in protein and contain a lot of oil.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
• Natural
• Organic
On the basis of form, the industry can be segmented into:
• Powder
• Oil
• Seeds
• Others
Based on application, the industry can be categorised into:
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Personal Care
• Food and Beverages
• Dietary Supplements
• Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Market Trends
The increasing demand for natural Sacha Inchi ingredients in various cosmetics and personal care products is a major driving force in the global Sacha Inchi market. The properties of Sacha Inchi oil, which are used primarily for manufacturing nutritional supplements since it contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids and contains very little cholesterol, are a major factor behind its rising demand in the current market scenario.
Sacha inchi oil has a delicious and distinct flavor and aroma, making it common in Latin American countries for use in a variety of prepared foods. Latin America has grown to become the most dominant region in the global Sacha Inchi industry, followed by Europe and North America. The increasing use of sacha inchi oil in various food and cosmetic products has boosted the global Sacha Inchi market’s growth and is expected to significantly increase the market’s revenue contribution over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Imlak’ esh Organics Inc., Maï Savanh Lao, Herbs America, Inc., NP Nutra, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
