At 8.5% CAGR, Global Lingerie Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 93 Bn By 2030 | Forecast, Growth & Analysis Report By CMI

The Global Lingerie Market was estimated at USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Lingerie Market was estimated at USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Lingerie Market: Overview
The global market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to a lot of factors. As a lot of varieties are available in panties, knickers, bras, shapewear and loungewear across the developing as well as the developed nations the market will continue to grow in the forecast period.
Lingerie Market: Growth Drivers
An increase in the emotional connections associated with the various brands available across the market for lingerie will drive market growth in the coming years. The demand for these products has also become more specific to particular occasions or functions due to which the market will continue to grow in the coming year period the key market players are the manufacturers of the launcher concentrating on providing occasion-specific products. There are a lot of functional benefits associated with the use of different types of lingerie available in the market like swimwear, launch wear, wedding collection, etc. Majorly the population across the globe is seeing lingerie as a fashion product as compared to it being seen as a necessity.
The availability of these products that complement a properly toned body has been one of the factors that shall drive market growth in the coming years. The demand for trendy lingerie or fashionable lingerie is expected to grow in the coming years. As a large number of choices are offered to the consumers in terms of the designs the market shall continue to grow in the coming years. The laundry market has had a large impact due to various factors like sustainability, body positivity and diversity. There’s a growing demand for a seamless launch array that is new to the market and it is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. There has been an increase in the demand for the intimate one piece of apparels in recent years which provider more natural look shall fuel the growth of the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lingerie market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Lingerie market size was valued at around USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 93 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Manufacturers of lingerie concentrate on providing a proper fit for the diverse consumer base. These companies are mindful of the social and cultural outlooks of various nations.
D) Manufacturers are concentrating on providing creative products for intimate wear and this is one of the factors that will drive the market growth in the coming years. As a large number of women population is working in the corporate sector the demand for lingerie will continue to grow in the coming years.
E) variations are provided in the product in order to meet the demand of the diverse class of women.
F) Increased exposure to social media is expected to provide better opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.
Regional Landscape
Europe has dominated the market in the past with a share of about 35% In terms of revenue. This region is expected to have a dominant position during the forecast period. The presence of various key market players in the European region will be another reason that will drive the market growth during the forecast period. This region has seen a great demand for lingerie of luxurious brands and premium products. These manufacturers are constantly focusing on providing quality products with various designs and shapes in order to meet the demands of a diverse population.
The presence of limited editions for lingerie will be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the coming years period there has been an increase in the preference for lingerie of the premium type in this region which shall generate a large amount of revenue in the coming years. A wide range of availability of these products and more penetration of the online platforms will drive the market growth of this region in the coming years.
Key Players
Victoria’s Secret
Pink
Zivame
GapBody
Amante
Bare Necessities
Calvin Klein
Triumph
Marks And Spencer
Jockey
The Lingerie Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Brassiere
Knickers
Cheaper
Sportswear
Others
By Distribution Channel
Multi brand stores
Specialty stores
Online platform
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
