At 8.5% CAGR, Global Lingerie Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 93 Bn By 2030 | Forecast, Growth & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Lingerie Market was at US$ 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 93 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Lingerie Market was estimated at USD 46.55 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights