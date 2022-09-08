Peculiar Pugs NFT Collection to be Unleashed During the Highly Anticipated Ethereum Merge Next Week
Exclusive Club NFTs with quality art are a collector's dream, and starting on September 16th a limited edition release is offering exactly that.
Where we're going, we don't need leashes.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Club NFTs with quality art are a collector's dream, and starting on September 16th a limited edition release is offering exactly that. With only 10,000 pugs ever being created and no purchase limits, the opportunity to get one of these pug NFTs will be gone faster than you can say “Pizazz.”
The Peculiar Pugs are being released onto the Ethereum Blockchain in tandem with the highly-anticipated Ethereum merge to proof-of-stake in mid-September. The team purposefully delayed their launch until after the merge to ensure that trading their NFTs did not have a negative impact on the environment.
Each Peculiar Pug NFT is unique and generated from over 138 possible traits and stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum Blockchain and hosted on the Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS).
These ultra-stylish pugs outfitted with iconic clothing and accessories provide their owners with a unique digital avatar, commercial usage rights, and exclusive club membership. Not only do Peculiar Pugs make for an awesome profile picture or cool branding for your next big project, they also serve as your VIP (Very Important Pug) pass – granting you access to exclusive members-only areas, events, and much more.
The first perk to unlock (immediately after the pre-sale) is a special members-only area called The BarKade where pug owners can play exclusive peculiar pug-themed games, the first of which being “Escape from Pizazz”.
All 10,000 Peculiar Pugs are being released at the same time and for the same price of 0.1 ETH. There will be no purchase limits, price tiers, or wave selling – truly giving everyone an equal opportunity to own a Peculiar Pug NFT and join their exclusive club.
The team has also established a roadmap with milestones that unlock unique opportunities and benefits when target sales are met. Some of these milestones include exclusive airdrops, charitable donations, Peculiar Pug-themed merchandise, NFT breeding, play-to-earn games, and much more to be revealed as the project progresses.
The Peculiar Pugs were dreamed up by a loving pug owner and blockchain entrepreneur going by the pseudonym Werbenjaegarmanjensen, and a web3 developer going by the pseudonym Chadwick Meriwether III. Also on the team is a legendary artist going by the pseudonym Sonik Wray who has been a major contributor to animation and gaming history since the early 80s. He is known for creating many famous and instantly recognizable characters and pieces for The Walt Disney Company, Warner Brothers, Nintendo, Sega, and many more.
The Peculiar Pugs pre-sale starts next week on September 16, 2022.
If you’d like to learn more about the Peculiar Pugs, head over to their website, or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
